Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
S.F. Protect Vote Rally
Date Wednesday November 04
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSave Social Security, the Planet, Humanity
Location Details
Market & Steuart, San Francisco, near Embarcadero BART station.
On November 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Market & Steuart (Embarcadero BART station), there is a Protect the Vote Rally. For more than 500 other locations, see https://www.mobilize.us/ptr/event/351412/ and
https://protecttheresults.com/
From the above website:

About this event
This is a masked, non-violent, socially-distanced rally. You must wear a mask to attend this event.

With every tweet and refusal to commit to accepting the legitimate results of the 2020 election, Trump seeks to stoke chaos and fear.

But we will be ready - if Trump tries to steal the election or prevent every vote from being counted, the Protect the Results will activate nationwide mobilizations to demand that all the votes are counted and for the peaceful transition of power.

This event is organized by Indivisible San Francisco and San Francisco DSA as part of the Protect the Results mass mobilization by Indivisible National.

You will receive a notification and a message from the organizer when the final dates & times are final!

Join us to honor the valid results of the 2020 election, ensure that every vote is counted, and show up to demand the peaceful transition of power.
For more event information: https://protecttheresults.com/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020 8:34 AM
§Amenities & Libations at Ferry Building
by Save Social Security, the Planet, Humanity
Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020 9:12 AM
The Ferry Building at Embarcadero and Market, right across the street from this protest, is open and has large bathrooms at both the north and south end and lots of restaurants. If we march up Market Street to the Civic Center, be sure to have food and water with you as much of the Financial District and the 5th and Market/Union Square shopping area is still closed or the stores have limited hours.
Add Your Comments
