

https://protecttheresults.com/

From the above website:



About this event

This is a masked, non-violent, socially-distanced rally. You must wear a mask to attend this event.



With every tweet and refusal to commit to accepting the legitimate results of the 2020 election, Trump seeks to stoke chaos and fear.



But we will be ready - if Trump tries to steal the election or prevent every vote from being counted, the Protect the Results will activate nationwide mobilizations to demand that all the votes are counted and for the peaceful transition of power.



This event is organized by Indivisible San Francisco and San Francisco DSA as part of the Protect the Results mass mobilization by Indivisible National.



You will receive a notification and a message from the organizer when the final dates & times are final!



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020 8:34 AM