Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 11/ 5/2020
Other Cinema Presents: Dancing in the Street: Dance Down Donald's Defeat!
Date Thursday November 05
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorCraig Baldwin
Outside of ATA Gallery 992 Valencia St. San Francisco
On Thursday Nov. 5, ATA Gallery's Other Cinema pop ups on car-free Valencia St. with the second of its Plague-Time Play-Time screenings. On tap is a feature-length 16mm program of musical films mostly from the 60s and 70s, curated around the theme.

The archival material, spliced together in a non-stop compilation, is guaranteed to warm the hearts of even the most discouraged pandemic survivor. And, despite the masks, the party's fun will be especially out in force because of the defeat of Donald Trump just 36 hours earlier!! Free champagne and other frothy beverages will start flowing at the 6:30PM reception, and will continue throughout the 7:00PM-8:30PM program. A space will be provided for bicycle and scooter parking. Among the Rock n' Rolling Reels will be performance by the Jackson 5, Ray Charles, the Pretenders, Spike Jones, and Castaways, the whole to be hosted by none other than...Liberace!!
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 4:09 PM
