After the Vote 2020: National Mobilization Call w/ Center for Popular Democracy
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday November 04
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/Author Center for Popular Democracy
Location Details
Online event
After the Vote 2020: National Mobilization Call

Organizer: Center for Popular Democracy & CPD Action

Wednesday, November 4th @ 3 PM - 4 :30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET).

Register here: https://secure.everyaction.com/Q6mcMHzT40-cibdnjSYdXA2

Join the Center for Popular Democracy and CPD Action the day after the election!

Election Day this year will be unlike any other. No one knows what will happen on election night, but no matter the outcome, we must stay focused and be ready to stand united to make sure our voices are heard. The steps we take in the next days and weeks will determine our future – so it's time to take action and get to work.

This national mobilization call serves as a battle cry for activists across the country who are ready to fight for our future. We're bringing thousands of activists together to share urgent updates on what is happening with the 2020 election and determine our mobilization strategy for the days, weeks and months ahead.

Can we count on you to join us on November 4th?

______________________________________________________________

Después de la votación 2020: Acción de movilización nacional

En español:

Miércoles 4 de noviembre @ 3 PM - 4:30 PM PT

Registrarse aquí: https://secure.everyaction.com/Q6mcMHzT40-cibdnjSYdXA2

El día de las elecciones de este año será diferente a cualquier otro. Nadie sabe qué pasará la noche de la elección, pero no importa el resultado, debemos seguir atentxs y preparadxs para mantenernos unidxs y asegurarnos de que se escuchen nuestras voces.

Los pasos que tomemos en los próximos días y semanas determinarán nuestro futuro – así que este es el momento de entrar en acción y ponernos a trabajar. Únete al Centro de Democracia Popular y a CPD Action el día después de las elecciones, miércoles 4 de noviembre.

Esta convocatoria nacional a la movilización sirve como grito de batalla para activistas en todo el país que están listxs para luchar por nuestro futuro. Estamos reuniendo a miles de activistas para compartir actualizaciones urgentes sobre lo que está sucediendo con las elecciones de 2020 y determinar nuestra estrategia de movilización para los próximos días, semanas y meses.

¿Podemos contar contigo en esta llamada el 4 de noviembre?
Added to the calendar on Friday Oct 30th, 2020 2:00 PM
Track your ballot here: https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

Election Protection website link for CA: https://866ourvote.org/state-information/california/
