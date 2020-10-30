Other





Organizer: Center for Popular Democracy & CPD Action



Wednesday, November 4th @ 3 PM - 4 :30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET).



Register here:



Join the Center for Popular Democracy and CPD Action the day after the election!



Election Day this year will be unlike any other. No one knows what will happen on election night, but no matter the outcome, we must stay focused and be ready to stand united to make sure our voices are heard. The steps we take in the next days and weeks will determine our future – so it's time to take action and get to work.



This national mobilization call serves as a battle cry for activists across the country who are ready to fight for our future. We're bringing thousands of activists together to share urgent updates on what is happening with the 2020 election and determine our mobilization strategy for the days, weeks and months ahead.



Can we count on you to join us on November 4th?



______________________________________________________________



Después de la votación 2020: Acción de movilización nacional



En español:



Miércoles 4 de noviembre @ 3 PM - 4:30 PM PT



Registrarse aquí:



El día de las elecciones de este año será diferente a cualquier otro. Nadie sabe qué pasará la noche de la elección, pero no importa el resultado, debemos seguir atentxs y preparadxs para mantenernos unidxs y asegurarnos de que se escuchen nuestras voces.



Los pasos que tomemos en los próximos días y semanas determinarán nuestro futuro – así que este es el momento de entrar en acción y ponernos a trabajar. Únete al Centro de Democracia Popular y a CPD Action el día después de las elecciones, miércoles 4 de noviembre.



Esta convocatoria nacional a la movilización sirve como grito de batalla para activistas en todo el país que están listxs para luchar por nuestro futuro. Estamos reuniendo a miles de activistas para compartir actualizaciones urgentes sobre lo que está sucediendo con las elecciones de 2020 y determinar nuestra estrategia de movilización para los próximos días, semanas y meses.



