Green Party and Peace & Freedom Party Endorsements
Here is info on endorsements by the Green Party and the Peace & Freedom Party for President, for the State Propositions, and for local races and measures:
PRESIDENT:
The Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party are both running Presidential candidates who are far more progressive than the Democratic Party's candidate. But as they have for over a decade now, the Democrats will nevertheless win California's Presidential vote by a huge margin, so there really shouldn't be any hesitation for Bay Area progressive and radical voters to vote for either the Green or the Peace and Freedom candidates. (You can check various polling websites to confirm this -- here is one which currently shows Biden beating Trump by 29 percentage points (64% to 35%) in California: https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/2020-election-forecast/california/ ).
So -- please vote for either Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins (see: https://howiehawkins.us/ ) or Peace and Freedom Party candidate Gloria La Riva (see: https://www.lariva2020.org/ )!
STATE PROPOSITIONS:
The Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party have the same positions on ten out of the twelve state propositions. The difference is for the final two propositions, numbers 24 and 25, where the Green Party opposes them and the Peace and Freedom Party supports them.
You can read about the Green Party's positions here: http://cagreens.org/elections/voter-guide-nov-2020 and here: https://acgreens.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/gpac-vg-11-20-web-fnl.pdf -- and you can read about the Peace and Freedom Party's positions here: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org/home/128-front-page-content/1624-ballot-propositions-california-2020 These are both parties' recommendations:
Oppose Proposition 14 – $5.5 Billion in Bonds for Stem Cell Research Institute.
Endorse Proposition 15 – Funding for Schools and Local Governments by Fairly Taxing Large Commercial Properties.
Endorse Proposition 16 – Allows Diversity and Affirmative Action, repeal of Prop. 209.
Endorse Proposition 17 – Restores Right to Vote after Completion of Prison Term.
Endorse Proposition 18 – Primary voting for 17-year-olds who will be 18 for the general election.
[[No Position]] Proposition 19 – Changes Certain Property Tax Rules.
Oppose Proposition 20 – Restricts Parole for Non-Violent Offenders and Authorizes Felonies for Some Current Misdemeanors.
Endorse Proposition 21 – Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control.
Oppose Proposition 22 – Exempts Some App-Based Companies from Providing Employee Benefits.
Endorse Proposition 23 – Establishes Requirements for Kidney Dialysis Clinics.
* Proposition 24 – Consumer Privacy, and Privacy Protection Agency.
* Proposition 25 – Approves Replacing Money Bail with an Algorithm-Based System.
* = The Green Party opposes and the Peace and Freedom Party supports this proposition.
LOCAL RACES AND MEASURES:
*** Green Party ***
Alameda county: http://acgreens.wordpress.com/voter-guides and: https://acgreens.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/gpac-vg-11-20-web-fnl.pdf
San Francisco: https://www.sfgreenparty.org/endorsements/95-november-2020-endorsements
Santa Clara county: https://sccgreens.org/elections/2020-nov-voter-guide
Sonoma county: https://sonomagreenparty.org/
*** Peace and Freedom Party ***
See: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org/home/election-2020 and: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org/home/
