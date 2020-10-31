This post election vigil demands OPD support our right to non violently protest attempts by the USA government to steal election outcomes. OPD must not act as a state agent repressing Democracy, Freedom, and Justice. OPD must elevate dialog not violence regardless of election outcomes.
This is a COVID-safe action. Masks and Distancing please!
|Date
|Wednesday November 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|CodePink Women for Peace
|eastbaycodepink [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|OPD: Broadway and 7th Street, Oakland
