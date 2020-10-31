top
Related Categories: East Bay | Police State & Prisons
OPD Post-Election Vigil: Stand with us! Protect our right to protest!
Date Wednesday November 04
Time 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCodePink Women for Peace
Emaileastbaycodepink [at] gmail.com
Location Details
OPD: Broadway and 7th Street, Oakland
This post election vigil demands OPD support our right to non violently protest attempts by the USA government to steal election outcomes. OPD must not act as a state agent repressing Democracy, Freedom, and Justice. OPD must elevate dialog not violence regardless of election outcomes.

This is a COVID-safe action. Masks and Distancing please!
