From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections
SF Rally to Protect the Vote
As Trump attacks election's integrity, SF and Bay Area mobilize to defend
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoNov. 4, with the voting's outcome still uncertain and Trump attacking the election in states where he is behind, the Bay Area is mobilizing to protect the results. San Francisco's defense began today with Indivisible organizing a rally at Justin Herman Plaza.at the Embarcadero.
Expecting disorder, the police was out in force and the local Bank of America branch was boarded up, but the rally, with music and speeches was nothing but mellow.
Labor activists and Socialists made fiery speeches. Demonstrators included Sesame Street Muppets and the crowd danced to a marching jazz band.
For the first time in over one hundred twenty years, the US has a rogue government, contemptuous of the Constitution, that will not accept electoral defeat. However, with many actions planned for the coming weeks, San Franciscans and people throughout the whole Bay Area intend that it will.
All high resolution photos
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network