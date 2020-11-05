top
SF Rally to Protect the Vote
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
As Trump attacks election's integrity, SF and Bay Area mobilize to defend
sm_01_20309-20309-852_7396.jpg
original image (2029x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Nov. 4, with the voting's outcome still uncertain and Trump attacking the election in states where he is behind, the Bay Area is mobilizing to protect the results. San Francisco's defense began today with Indivisible organizing a rally at Justin Herman Plaza.at the Embarcadero.

Expecting disorder, the police was out in force and the local Bank of America branch was boarded up, but the rally, with music and speeches was nothing but mellow.

Labor activists and Socialists made fiery speeches. Demonstrators included Sesame Street Muppets and the crowd danced to a marching jazz band.

For the first time in over one hundred twenty years, the US has a rogue government, contemptuous of the Constitution, that will not accept electoral defeat. However, with many actions planned for the coming weeks, San Franciscans and people throughout the whole Bay Area intend that it will.

All high resolution photos
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_02_20309-850_6627.jpg
original image (2037x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_03_20309-20309-852_7400.jpg
original image (1400x2102)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_04_20309-850_6654.jpg
original image (1990x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_05_20309-20309-852_7415.jpg
original image (1400x1486)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_06_20309-850_6678.jpg
original image (1400x1550)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_07_20309-850_6683.jpg
original image (1400x1686)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_08_20309-20309-852_7426.jpg
original image (1400x1895)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_09_20309-20309-852_7431.jpg
original image (2074x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_10_20309-850_6705.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_11_20309-850_6732.jpg
original image (1952x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_12_20309-850_6760.jpg
original image (1875x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_13_20309-20309-852_7461.jpg
original image (1400x2189)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_14_20309-20309-852_7464.jpg
original image (1826x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_15_20309-20309-852_7469.jpg
original image (1400x1949)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_16_20309-850_6772.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_17_20309-20309-852_7483.jpg
original image (2111x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_18_20309-20309-852_7493.jpg
original image (2070x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_19_20309-20309-852_7536.jpg
original image (1400x1495)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Nov 5th, 2020 1:30 AM
sm_20_20309-850_6778.jpg
original image (1889x1400)
