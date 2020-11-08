From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Nov 8 2020 (Updated 11/09/20)Our Long National Nightmare Is Over
While Planned Protests Turn Festive After Trump's Defeat, Struggle for Justice Continues
Protests to demand that every vote be counted spontaneously became celebrations of Trump losing after the presidential election was called by the major news networks on November 7. The announcement of a Trump defeat came mid-morning Pacific time and election defense rallies were already scheduled throughout the day. In plazas large and small, rally speakers reminded their audiences that though they celebrate, they must continue to agitate for change. The damage done by Trump is extensive, including stirring up a new generation of racist hate groups, and pre-Trump struggles for justice and equality, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against climate change, will carry on.
In San Francisco, contingents from the San Francisco Labor Council, SEIU Local 1021, the American Federation of Teachers and other labor unions marched up Market Street. They were joined by environmentalists holding hastily-made signs including "Paris: We're Back", alluding to the Paris Climate Agreement from which Trump withdrew the United States. People festooned with bright orange Trump/Pence Out Now! stickers said it will be a relief to finally realize that goal and remove the immediate threat of a Trump autocracy.
In San Francisco's Castro District, in Vice-President elect Kamala Harris' birthplace of Oakland, in San Rafael in Marin County, and elsewhere, the mood was jubilant as people filled sidewalks and roadways. Many recalled their emotions four years ago when Trump was declared president-elect. Saying they are eager for the day he leaves office, they asked each other how and if he will leave as he has ensconced himself in the White House. Some demonstrators said they remain fearful of a coup.
Fresno Protest Turned Celebration | Mighty Messages From a Small Plaza in San Rafael | Large "Count the Votes" and Labor Rally in San Francisco | We Won! Celebrating with a March Along Market St. | The Fight Continues! SF Bay Labor Rallies At Bridges Plaza/ Support Macy's IUOE39 Strike | Santa Cruz people celebrate! Joe Biden will be our new president!
Related Features: Rallies Readied for Possible Post-Election Electoral Emergency | Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump | Uproar in the Bay Area After Postmaster General Acts to Impede Vote-by-Mail | Millions of Women Take a Stand Against Trump the Day After Inauguration: Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory (2017) | We've Got a Bigger Problem Now: With Election of Trump as Next US President, Cities Across the Country Rise Up in Protest (2016)
In San Francisco, contingents from the San Francisco Labor Council, SEIU Local 1021, the American Federation of Teachers and other labor unions marched up Market Street. They were joined by environmentalists holding hastily-made signs including "Paris: We're Back", alluding to the Paris Climate Agreement from which Trump withdrew the United States. People festooned with bright orange Trump/Pence Out Now! stickers said it will be a relief to finally realize that goal and remove the immediate threat of a Trump autocracy.
In San Francisco's Castro District, in Vice-President elect Kamala Harris' birthplace of Oakland, in San Rafael in Marin County, and elsewhere, the mood was jubilant as people filled sidewalks and roadways. Many recalled their emotions four years ago when Trump was declared president-elect. Saying they are eager for the day he leaves office, they asked each other how and if he will leave as he has ensconced himself in the White House. Some demonstrators said they remain fearful of a coup.
Fresno Protest Turned Celebration | Mighty Messages From a Small Plaza in San Rafael | Large "Count the Votes" and Labor Rally in San Francisco | We Won! Celebrating with a March Along Market St. | The Fight Continues! SF Bay Labor Rallies At Bridges Plaza/ Support Macy's IUOE39 Strike | Santa Cruz people celebrate! Joe Biden will be our new president!
Related Features: Rallies Readied for Possible Post-Election Electoral Emergency | Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump | Uproar in the Bay Area After Postmaster General Acts to Impede Vote-by-Mail | Millions of Women Take a Stand Against Trump the Day After Inauguration: Women's Marches Across US and Worldwide Represent Largest Demonstrations in Recent Memory (2017) | We've Got a Bigger Problem Now: With Election of Trump as Next US President, Cities Across the Country Rise Up in Protest (2016)
11/08/20 While Planned Protests Turn Festive After Trump's Defeat, Struggle for Justice Continues Front Page | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | Government & Elections11/03/20 San Francisco Bay Area Gets a Head Start on Protests Demanding No Election Interference Front Page | San Francisco | East Bay | Peninsula | Government & Elections10/20/20 Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump Front Page | Womyn | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections10/15/20 City Council and City Manager Advance Construction Projects Under False Pretenses Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia10/08/20 Glide Memorial's Ongoing Work on Behalf of Economic Justice Front Page | Racial Justice | Labor & Workers | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | San Francisco | Immigrant Rights10/03/20 Demonstrators in Cities Across the Country Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn | Central Valley | Peninsula | U.S.10/01/20 Demonstrators Fear Civil Rights Setbacks with Growing Conservative Majority on SCOTUS Front Page | Womyn | South Bay | East Bay | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Government & Elections09/24/20 Facebook Suspends Accounts Over Online Event Targeting Coastal GasLink Pipeline Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Health, Housing & Public Services | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | U.S. | International09/14/20 Climate Change Takes Center Stage as the West Coast Burns and Burns Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public Services | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia09/06/20 Antioch Strikers Call for Immediate Termination of Officer Michael Mellone Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay09/06/20 OPD Regularly Ignores CPRA Requests, Issues Boilerplate Responses Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Media Activism & Independent Media | East Bay | California | Government & Elections
Related Categories: California | North Bay / Marin | San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network