Protests to demand that every vote be counted spontaneously became celebrations of Trump losing after the presidential election was called by the major news networks on November 7. The announcement of a Trump defeat came mid-morning Pacific time and election defense rallies were already scheduled throughout the day. In plazas large and small, rally speakers reminded their audiences that though they celebrate, they must continue to agitate for change. The damage done by Trump is extensive, including stirring up a new generation of racist hate groups, and pre-Trump struggles for justice and equality, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against climate change, will carry on.In San Francisco, contingents from the San Francisco Labor Council, SEIU Local 1021, the American Federation of Teachers and other labor unions marched up Market Street. They were joined by environmentalists holding hastily-made signs including "Paris: We're Back", alluding to the Paris Climate Agreement from which Trump withdrew the United States. People festooned with bright orange Trump/Pence Out Now! stickers said it will be a relief to finally realize that goal and remove the immediate threat of a Trump autocracy.In San Francisco's Castro District, in Vice-President elect Kamala Harris' birthplace of Oakland, in San Rafael in Marin County, and elsewhere, the mood was jubilant as people filled sidewalks and roadways. Many recalled their emotions four years ago when Trump was declared president-elect. Saying they are eager for the day he leaves office, they asked each other how and if he will leave as he has ensconced himself in the White House. Some demonstrators said they remain fearful of a coup.