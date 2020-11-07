From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz people celebrate! Joe Biden will be our new president! 11-7-2020
Santa Cruz comes out for Joe Biden as he has won the presidency from Donald Trump! November 7, 2020
Santa Cruz comes out for Joe Biden! I arrived early this morning. People cheering, people dancing, horns blaring, and a real feeling of joy! Here are a few photos I took at about 11:00 AM. I did not stay long, but people kept arriving and horns became pretty much continuous. I'm sure that the crowd will grow as the day goes on!
(All photos copyright©2020 by AutumnSun. Re-use is by permission only)
