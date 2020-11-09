From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Don't Make America Hate Again!
A November 7th rally to support the continued counting of presidential election votes turned into a celebration of the Biden/Harris victory.
Photos: Bruce Lescher, Pro Bono Photo.
Castro Valley residents, fed up with what Trump has wrought, had "Don't Make America Hate Again" as a popular message at a rally on November 7th.
Starting near Redwood Road, they completed a short march and returned to the same location where they said their good-byes, safely masked up. They hope to meet again under better circumstances, without the need to stand apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic that rapidly expanded due to Trump's totally misguided response.
Castro Valley residents, fed up with what Trump has wrought, had "Don't Make America Hate Again" as a popular message at a rally on November 7th.
Starting near Redwood Road, they completed a short march and returned to the same location where they said their good-byes, safely masked up. They hope to meet again under better circumstances, without the need to stand apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic that rapidly expanded due to Trump's totally misguided response.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network