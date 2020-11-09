Don't Make America Hate Again! by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump

Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM

A November 7th rally to support the continued counting of presidential election votes turned into a celebration of the Biden/Harris victory.

Photos: Bruce Lescher, Pro Bono Photo.



Castro Valley residents, fed up with what Trump has wrought, had "Don't Make America Hate Again" as a popular message at a rally on November 7th.



Starting near Redwood Road, they completed a short march and returned to the same location where they said their good-byes, safely masked up. They hope to meet again under better circumstances, without the need to stand apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic that rapidly expanded due to Trump's totally misguided response.



