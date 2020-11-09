top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
Don't Make America Hate Again!
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
A November 7th rally to support the continued counting of presidential election votes turned into a celebration of the Biden/Harris victory.
sm_cvblmarch_1.jpg
original image (2050x1257)
Photos: Bruce Lescher, Pro Bono Photo.

Castro Valley residents, fed up with what Trump has wrought, had "Don't Make America Hate Again" as a popular message at a rally on November 7th.

Starting near Redwood Road, they completed a short march and returned to the same location where they said their good-byes, safely masked up. They hope to meet again under better circumstances, without the need to stand apart due to the Covid-19 pandemic that rapidly expanded due to Trump's totally misguided response.

§"Make Lying Wrong Again" Hat
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblmakelyingwrong.jpg
original image (1902x2050)
§Many Folks Carried this Very Sign
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblkid.jpg
original image (1591x2050)
§Yes We Can
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblyeswecan.jpg
original image (1363x2050)
§Wisdom and Truth
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblwisdomtruth.jpg
original image (1525x2050)
§This is My Message
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblpoc.jpg
original image (1384x2050)
§Congratulations!
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblcongrats.jpg
original image (1506x2050)
§Marching
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvbldogsmarch.jpg
original image (2050x2036)
§Return to the Starting Point
by Castro Valley Rally Says Good-bye Trump
Monday Nov 9th, 2020 4:09 AM
sm_cvblend.jpg
original image (2050x1373)
