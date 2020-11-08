top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections
We Won!
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
A rally to demand all votes be counted turned into a celebration of the Biden/Harris victory. It was no wonder, as the announcement of a Trump defeat came at shortly after 9am PST on November 7, and rallies were already scheduled throughout the day Saturday.
sm__terry_we_won.jpg
original image (3150x1993)
Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo.

Contingents from the San Francisco Labor Council, SEIU Local 1021, the American Federation of Teachers and other labor unions marched up Market St. in San Francisco after Joe Biden was declared the winner over President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Environmentalists held hastily made signs including "Paris: We're Back" alluding to the Paris Climate Agreement that Trump withdrew the country from and, on a hopeful note, "Climate Policy Coming January '21."

The bright orange "Trump Pence Out Now!" seen at nearly every San Francisco protest were in abundance but demonstrators said they are happy to note that they will soon be passé.

The Angry Tired Teachers Band, consisting of real teachers from public schools in the East Bay, performed as it has been for at least ten years. They are older, probably angrier, and most certainly tireder.

The overall message conveyed at the protest of hundreds was, "celebrate, but we must continue to agitate."
§Climate Policy Coming Jan 20
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_climatepoljan20.jpg
original image (3150x1904)
§Biden/Harris
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_bidenharris.jpg
original image (3000x2093)
§We Are Back, Paris!
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_paris.jpg
original image (3000x2399)
§Anti-Trump T
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_trumptee.jpg
original image (3000x2333)
§Stop Trump
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_stoptrump.jpg
original image (3040x2400)
§See You in the Streets
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_seeyouins.jpg
original image (2373x3000)
Despite the win, we will continue to see you in the streets
§Kids will tell their grandkids they celebrated
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_kids.jpg
original image (3000x2281)
But first get the climate back on track to preserve humanity
§Democratic Socialists of America
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_dsa.jpg
original image (2401x3000)
§Harry Bridges Plaza
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_countplaza.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Don't forget ...
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_countohlone.jpg
original image (2400x3300)
...we are still on Ohlone Property
§Pensive
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_countcalbeauty.jpg
original image (2400x3001)
§The Angry Tired Teachers Sang
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_countangrytired.jpg
original image (3000x1970)
They are REAL angry tired teachers from the East Bay
§San Francisco Covid Aware Style
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm___terry_scussel_countsfstyle.jpg
original image (3360x3592)
§Rainbow American Flag
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_americanrainbow.jpg
original image (3000x2403)
§Msg for Everyone
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_countourfuture.jpg
original image (1925x3000)
§Celebrate, but continue to Agitate
by Keep on Agitating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 5:19 AM
sm__terry_scussel_countlast.jpg
original image (2700x2612)
