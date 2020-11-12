From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Resistance on the Golden Gate Bridge
The struggle goes on despite the announcement on Nov 7 that the Biden/Harris ticket won.
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo.
On November 7 protesters rallied and marched to continue the work of the resistance and the Black Lives Matter movement. They carried yellow umbrellas with the names of some of those killed by police on them. Others wore red cloak costumes from The Handmaid's Tale to symbolize their fight against policies and politicians seeking to restrict reproductive rights.
The novel The Handmaid's Tale portrays a dystopian world where women's rights are all but removed. Some are assigned the role of handmaid; chosen are fertile women forced to bear the children of their oppressors, women who have committed religious and gender crimes, including the "crime" of being lesbian.
