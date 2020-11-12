top
Resistance on the Golden Gate Bridge
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
The struggle goes on despite the announcement on Nov 7 that the Biden/Harris ticket won.
sm_podggmbwaruthsentusgu.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, Pro Bono Photo.

On November 7 protesters rallied and marched to continue the work of the resistance and the Black Lives Matter movement. They carried yellow umbrellas with the names of some of those killed by police on them. Others wore red cloak costumes from The Handmaid's Tale to symbolize their fight against policies and politicians seeking to restrict reproductive rights.

The novel The Handmaid's Tale portrays a dystopian world where women's rights are all but removed. Some are assigned the role of handmaid; chosen are fertile women forced to bear the children of their oppressors, women who have committed religious and gender crimes, including the "crime" of being lesbian.
§red cloak costume captured behind a peace symbol
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggvara.jpg
original image (1357x2036)
One of the goals of the resistance: Cease all war.
§Pre-march rally
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggmidwife.jpg
original image (2026x1670)
Black Lives Matter
§bay view
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggonbay.jpg
original image (2042x1603)
§bridge in the distance
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggreadytomarch.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
§turquoise color in contrast
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggwhite.jpg
original image (1895x1357)
§black bandanas
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggblackbandanas.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
§lining up to march
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggtop.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
§along the hwy
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_pdggalonghwy.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
§sun shines through
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggboykasa.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
once on the bridge pausing to face traffic and display the message
§on the bridge
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_leading.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
§once arriving on the Marin side a Dance for Peace
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_pdggleapdance.jpg
original image (1888x1357)
§heading back slowly to the SF side
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggreturnslowhands.jpg
original image (1357x2036)
the march broke up into small groups along the return, some walking more quickly, others exhausted from the long walk, still others enjoying the view, the sun, and the company
§Ruth (Ginsburg) Sent Us
by Protests Contintue
Thursday Nov 12th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_podggmbwaruthsentus.jpg
original image (2036x1357)
http://www.ruthsent.us
