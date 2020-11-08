Multi sided rally and march on day of Biden victory

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As news of networks' calling Biden's victory went out, rallies and marches demanding a complete count of the votes still went forward. In San Francisco's Justin Herman Plaza, over 2000 people rallied with speeches and music. They followed up with a march to Union Square.Many groups participated. Strange for a supposedly modern democracy, activists demanded a complete tally of the votes. Trump's defeat was gratefully celebrated. There were BLM protesters andwas there in force. Large, bright red flags and banners announced several Socialist groups.Well organized labor contingents provided a large sound truck and led the march to Macy's front door on Union Square where a powerful demonstration was held.