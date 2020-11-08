From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Mighty Messages From a Small Plaza in San Rafael by Celebrating and Reinvigorating

Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM We won! Photos: Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo.



There was a bit of a party in a San Rafael plaza after demonstrators, who had prepared for a "Count the Votes" rally, heard just hours earlier the news of a Biden/Harris victory. Demonstrators showed happy moods with a few humorous signs included a "WTF" sign, the code defined as "Women Thinking Fearlessly."



Roll up your sleeves Fearless Thinkers and everyone else. We've got work to do!

§ We Resisted We Won by Celebrating and Reinvigorating

Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM

§ Funny Flick Trump Away Sign by Celebrating and Reinvigorating

Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM This meme has been seen at a lot of protests over the last for years, but never ceases to bring a smile. May it go down in history.

§ Let's Get Serious by Celebrating and Reinvigorating

Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM Racism will still be with us despite regime change. Mask says it all: Black and Brown Lives Matter

§ Listen and Learn by Celebrating and Reinvigorating

Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM

§ From the Megaphone, A Message by Celebrating and Reinvigorating

Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM Listen up