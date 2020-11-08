From the Open-Publishing Calendar
North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
Mighty Messages From a Small Plaza in San Rafael
We won!
Photos: Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo.
There was a bit of a party in a San Rafael plaza after demonstrators, who had prepared for a "Count the Votes" rally, heard just hours earlier the news of a Biden/Harris victory. Demonstrators showed happy moods with a few humorous signs included a "WTF" sign, the code defined as "Women Thinking Fearlessly."
Roll up your sleeves Fearless Thinkers and everyone else. We've got work to do!
