Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections
Mighty Messages From a Small Plaza in San Rafael
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
We won!
sm_diswtf.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
Photos: Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo.

There was a bit of a party in a San Rafael plaza after demonstrators, who had prepared for a "Count the Votes" rally, heard just hours earlier the news of a Biden/Harris victory. Demonstrators showed happy moods with a few humorous signs included a "WTF" sign, the code defined as "Women Thinking Fearlessly."

Roll up your sleeves Fearless Thinkers and everyone else. We've got work to do!
§We Resisted We Won
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_diswewon1.jpg
original image (1267x1900)
§A Hopeful Sign Became a Reality Nov 7
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_disbidenharrislady.jpg
original image (1900x1676)
§We Got Work To Do!
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_-_woohoo-6556.jpg
original image (1900x1631)
§Funny Flick Trump Away Sign
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_-flick6575.jpg
original image (1453x1900)
This meme has been seen at a lot of protests over the last for years, but never ceases to bring a smile. May it go down in history.
§Let's Get Serious
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_-brownblackmask.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
Racism will still be with us despite regime change. Mask says it all: Black and Brown Lives Matter
§Listen and Learn
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_-group1.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
§From the Megaphone, A Message
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_-mic_disen-6561.jpg
original image (1900x1267)
Listen up
§City Plaza
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_cityplaza.jpg
original image (1900x1020)
§Stay Physically Distanced, Emotionally Near, and Always Strong
by Celebrating and Reinvigorating
Sunday Nov 8th, 2020 6:41 AM
sm_solidaritymarch_group2_-_disenhof-6586.jpg
original image (1900x1125)
