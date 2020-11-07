Hundreds of trade unionists and community activists rallied at Harry Bridges Plaza on November 7, 2020 and marched to Macy's at SF Union Square to support striking IUOE Local 39 engineers.

Hundreds of SF &Bay Area trade unionists and community activists rallied on November 11, 2020 at Harry Bridges Plaza and then marched to support the IUOE Local 39 picket line at Union Square.IUOE 39 stationary engineers have been on strike for over 63 days.