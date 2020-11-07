top
The Fight Continues! SF Bay Labor Rallies At Bridges Plaza/ Support Macy's IUOE39 Strike
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 11:37 PM
Hundreds of trade unionists and community activists rallied at Harry Bridges Plaza on November 7, 2020 and marched to Macy's at SF Union Square to support striking IUOE Local 39 engineers.
sm_img_4740.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of SF &Bay Area trade unionists and community activists rallied on November 11, 2020 at Harry Bridges Plaza and then marched to support the IUOE Local 39 picket line at Union Square.

IUOE 39 stationary engineers have been on strike for over 63 days.

Additional media:

The Day After Election Protest "Count Every Ballot" In Oakland
https://youtu.be/hFMMG2LXC2c

IUOE39 Members Standing Up For Rights In Pandemic! SF Solidarity Rally For Striking Macy Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FWcpJCanPw

California IUOE Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of Living
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA1zIgUkEoY

IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRcT1wfsygc&t=3s

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
§UAW UC Workers Joined March To Macy's
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 11:37 PM
sm_labor_council_uaw_docs_11-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UAW UC worker joined march to Macy's to support striking IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers.
§ILWU Local 10 President Spoke At Rally At Harry Bridges Plaza
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 11:37 PM
sm_willis_trent_sf_labor_council_11-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis spoke at the rally at Harry Bridges plaza about the need for a working class united front.
§Time For A General Strike
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 11:37 PM
sm_ufclp_table_gen_strike.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
There were calls for a general strike and also Labor party to defend working people and stop racist attacks.
§Musicians Joined Protest At Macy's Strike Picket Line
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 11:37 PM
sm_sf_labor_council_musicians_macy_s_11-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Musicians joined the support rally for striking IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers.
§AFT 2121 and UESF teachers Joined The March
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Nov 7th, 2020 11:37 PM
sm_sf_labor_council_aft_2121_uesf_11-7-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Teacher's unions joined the march.
