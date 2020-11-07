From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
The Fight Continues! SF Bay Labor Rallies At Bridges Plaza/ Support Macy's IUOE39 Strike
Hundreds of trade unionists and community activists rallied at Harry Bridges Plaza on November 7, 2020 and marched to Macy's at SF Union Square to support striking IUOE Local 39 engineers.
Hundreds of SF &Bay Area trade unionists and community activists rallied on November 11, 2020 at Harry Bridges Plaza and then marched to support the IUOE Local 39 picket line at Union Square.
IUOE 39 stationary engineers have been on strike for over 63 days.
Additional media:
The Day After Election Protest "Count Every Ballot" In Oakland
https://youtu.be/hFMMG2LXC2c
IUOE39 Members Standing Up For Rights In Pandemic! SF Solidarity Rally For Striking Macy Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FWcpJCanPw
California IUOE Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of Living
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA1zIgUkEoY
IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRcT1wfsygc&t=3s
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
