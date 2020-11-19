STOP Trying to Overturn the Election!
STOP Your Murderous Covid Program!
STOP Your Dangerous War Moves!
STOP Whipping Up MAGA Fascist Mobs!
Trump/Pence OUT NOW!
The fascist Trump/Pence regime must continue to feel the heat of our righteous demand that they must go. Every move they make to illegitimately hold on to power and overturn the election must be met by our side standing up – in the streets – nonviolently, defiantly with justice and an electoral victory behind us to say: NO! Trump/Pence OUT NOW!
|Saturday November 21
|1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Protest
|Refuse Fascism Bay Area
|Castro & Market, San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2150485833...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 19th, 2020 3:51 PM
