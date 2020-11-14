Two demonstrations, one to repudiate a would be dictator and the other to protest the US' crimes against humanity at its border, took place in San Francisco

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Reversing traditional hypocrisy, Trump has celebrated and harnessed the US's two great founding crimes, the Native American genocide and the enslavement of Africans.He has shown that Fascist Nationalism finds a ready and willing constinuancy in the U.S. Seventy million people voted for him.While Trump's managerial incompetence, especially of the pandemic, has allowed Biden's electoral victory, his proudly acknowledged and unpunished gangsterism has provided an identity and role model to the millions of aging white working people abandoned by the Democratic party. They kept this from the pollsters who, once again, failed to detect Trump's appeal.The Democratic Party leadership remains seduced by the neoliberal worship of the marketplace and therefore lies vulnerable to the next fascistic fraudulent "populist." Those of us on the Left continue our protests.A protest labeled "Biden's Win Is a Very Good Thing, But the Struggle Is Far From Over " rallied at Powell & Market, San Francisco and marched to Union Square. It was organized by San Francsico's ever active and increasingly mainstream Refuse Fascism Bay Area. They rallied on Market & Powell Streets, danced to some lively music and then marched up Powell Street to join the "Close the Camps" demonstration in progress in Uniion Square.This demonstration, " Abolish Ice, Close the Camps, & Free Them All Rally & March," organized by Resistance SF and other local progressive groups, took place on Union Square. Bay Area opposition to ICE has been shouldered by the above groups and also by Lantinx and Asian groups. "Never Again Action", a group that sees the crimes at the US border as the roots of a potential Holocaust, while sending out many eloquent emails, and requests for funds has been largely absent from the streets.After some strong speeches, with many banners and a brass band, all marched to 111 Taylor Street.111 Taylor Street looks like an ordinary apartment building but is, in fact, a privately managed prison run by GEO Group. The march halted in front of the building where many called out the outrage.