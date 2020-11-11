top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
Report from Golden Gate Bridge Demonstration
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
At a youth-led and older generation supported demonstration on Nov 7, young people made clear their demands. They said they want Biden to begin his term in office by supporting the defunding of police... and so much more.
sm_stephanieggfightnotover.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photos: Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo.

Housing for everyone, Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free and low-cost education--these are just a few of the important changes we want to see, said young people who rallied then marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7.

"Fight COVID, not China! We want a nuclear-free world!" was heard. Also "Stop militarizing the border!"

Demonstrators said they want to see Biden immediately reunite children with parents and treat immigrants with respect and dignity. "Trump’s policy of family separation must end now," said a college-age student who bemoaned the fact that she can not afford higher education.

In addition, women's reproductive rights are in danger and young people are worried.

Youth insist we must end racist U.S. policing, and immediately institute programs to defund the police. "We need services, not policing," commented one of the protesters. "Black lives matter and maybe people don't realize how many have been killed, maybe it doesn't hit them in the face as it should. That is why we carry these yellow umbrellas with the names of some of the dead. Just a small percentage of the many, but still a lot."
§The Fight is Not Over
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggwow.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Sisters of Sean Moterrrosa spoke at the rally preceding the march
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggsisters.jpg
original image (4856x3885)
Murdered by police in Vallejo, CA June 2020
§Wanted: Equal Protections for People of all Sexual Identities
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggrainbowflag.jpg
original image (6140x4912)
§Youth Demand Defund the Police
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggpopocloseup.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Police cars alongside the marchers
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggpopoalongside.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Why?
§Power up for the fight is not over
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggkasapower.jpg
original image (6140x4912)
§Black Lives Matter...Why are so Many Murdered by Police?
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggblacknyoung.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§T-shirt: Brown, Proud, Educated
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggbrownproud.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
§Blue sky backdrop
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggbrunette.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
"What will our future be like?" many wonder.
§The sun shines on justice
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggkasaseethru.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§Marching across the bridge
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggoscargrant.jpg
original image (5750x4107)
§We Demand Change
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggkasanfist.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§With participation from older generations...
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephanieggolderwoman.jpg
original image (4912x7360)
§And with a New Administration...
by What Youth Demand Now
Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM
sm_stephaniegghopeful.jpg
original image (3930x4912)
Youth are hopeful but say, "The Fight is Not Over"
