Report from Golden Gate Bridge Demonstration by What Youth Demand Now

Wednesday Nov 11th, 2020 6:40 AM

At a youth-led and older generation supported demonstration on Nov 7, young people made clear their demands. They said they want Biden to begin his term in office by supporting the defunding of police... and so much more.

Photos: Stephanie Mohan, Pro Bono Photo.



Housing for everyone, Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free and low-cost education--these are just a few of the important changes we want to see, said young people who rallied then marched across the Golden Gate Bridge on November 7.



"Fight COVID, not China! We want a nuclear-free world!" was heard. Also "Stop militarizing the border!"



Demonstrators said they want to see Biden immediately reunite children with parents and treat immigrants with respect and dignity. "Trump’s policy of family separation must end now," said a college-age student who bemoaned the fact that she can not afford higher education.



In addition, women's reproductive rights are in danger and young people are worried.



Youth insist we must end racist U.S. policing, and immediately institute programs to defund the police. "We need services, not policing," commented one of the protesters. "Black lives matter and maybe people don't realize how many have been killed, maybe it doesn't hit them in the face as it should. That is why we carry these yellow umbrellas with the names of some of the dead. Just a small percentage of the many, but still a lot."

