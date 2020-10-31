Join SF CODEPINK for a peaceful/non-violent vigil at the San Francisco Police Station in the Mission District.



Suggested messaging (of course you may choose your own):

Escalate Dialog not Violence

END Systemic Racism

Silence the Violence

Practice De-escalation

Protect our Right to Protest

Know Justice Know Peace

Take Away the Guns

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 31st, 2020 10:40 AM