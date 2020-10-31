Join SF CODEPINK for a peaceful/non-violent vigil at the San Francisco Police Station in the Mission District.
Suggested messaging (of course you may choose your own):
Escalate Dialog not Violence
END Systemic Racism
Silence the Violence
Practice De-escalation
Protect our Right to Protest
Know Justice Know Peace
Take Away the Guns
|Date
|Wednesday November 04
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Martha Hubert
|Location Details
|SFPD, 630 Valencia @ 17th Street
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 31st, 2020 10:40 AM
