No matter who you vote for, how you pray, or what you look like, democracy is a value that we share. And we know that ordinary people can defend our democracy. Nonviolent mass protests have stopped coups in other places.



Locally we can prepare and express our resolve to resist an undemocratic power grab. Join us the day after election day. Let's take to the streets and nonviolently express our resolve for counting every vote, upholding the democratic process, and a peaceful transition of power.

