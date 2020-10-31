No matter who you vote for, how you pray, or what you look like, democracy is a value that we share. And we know that ordinary people can defend our democracy. Nonviolent mass protests have stopped coups in other places.
Locally we can prepare and express our resolve to resist an undemocratic power grab. Join us the day after election day. Let's take to the streets and nonviolently express our resolve for counting every vote, upholding the democratic process, and a peaceful transition of power.
|Wednesday November 04
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|The Lighthouse Collective - Santa Cruz
|Santa Cruz: meet at the clock tower; Watsonville: meet at the City Plaza; or host a street corner vigil and stay socially distant.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3629274518...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 31st, 2020 4:06 PM
