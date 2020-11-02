Gina Dent, Debbie Gould & Savannah Shange, "The Morning After: A (Post)Election Conversation"
The U.S. presidential election is on Nov 3. We will gather as a community the morning after to process the preceding night (and preceding years) and to think together about the weeks, months, and years to come. Gina Dent, Debbie Gould, and Savannah Shange will start off the conversation. And if it makes more sense to take to the streets on this Wednesday, then that’s what we’ll do.
RSVP: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLScF87nYic3wDo.../viewform
RSVP by 11 AM on Wednesday, November 4th to receive Zoom link and password.
The Center for Cultural Studies hosts a Wednesday colloquium series featuring work by campus faculty and visitors. Please note: these sessions will be remote until further notice.
Our Fall Series features films, conversations, and multimodal presentations. Please be online by 12:10 PM. Sessions begin promptly at 12:15 PM and end at 1:30 PM. Film sessions will go until 2 PM.
