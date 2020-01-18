From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sat Jan 18 2020Martin Luther King's Radical Legacy Marches Onward
Reclaim MLK 2020: The Struggle Continues Against Racism, Poverty, and War
The Anti Police-Terror Project has again joined with multiple organizations to lift up the radical legacy of Martin Luther King all weekend long, culminating in the 6th Annual Rally and March on Monday, January 20. For six years running, the APTP Reclaim MLK event has been the only MLK March in the city of Oakland. Hundreds of Oaklanders look to the weekend as one of the largest social justice events of the year, bringing together people across race, class and political ideology with a commitment to build a just and equitable Oakland of which Dr. King would be proud.
The Oakland MLK march demands are: Housing as a Human Right, Close the Camps, No School Closures, End Police Repression, Climate Justice, No More War.
Martin Luther King Jr events around the Bay Area include:
Oakland — APTP's full list of weekend events | Reclaiming His Legacy
Monday, 1/20: 6th Annual Rally & March: Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy (12pm) | Poetry, Prayers, Protest Against Bay Area Gentrification (10am) | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Service Day Event (10am)
Sunday, 1/19: Emergency Guerilla Housing To Be Built for Unsheltered Oaklanders (10am)
Saturday, 1/18: Emergency Guerilla Housing To Be Built for Unsheltered Oaklanders (10am) | DeGentriFUKation/Stolen Land Press Tour of BlackArthur (12pm)
Friday, 1/17: Climate Strike: SF Bay Area Youth Strike in Oakland (10am) | Youth Climate Strike & Resiliency Village (10am)
San Francisco
Monday, 1/20: Martin Luther King Jr. Annual March/Parade (9:30am) | Free Entry at Museum of the African Diaspora (11am) | Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival in San Francisco, Day 3 (12pm) | Interfaith Commemoration & Celebration Festival (12pm)
Sunday, 1/19: The Poor People's Campaign in the Bay Area (9:30am) | Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival in San Francisco, Day 2 (12pm)
Saturday, 1/18: Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival in San Francisco, Day 1 (12pm) | MLK meets a mule able to plough 40 acres of zombie prevarication (9am)
Friday, 1/17: Forum Honoring MLK Jr. "Money for War, But Can't Feed the Poor?" (7pm)
San José
Monday, 1/20: Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train to SF (9am) | STAND 2020: MLK Jr. Day of Art & Solidarity (10am)
Saturday, 1/18: Reclaiming the Real Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (2pm)
Santa Rosa
Sunday, 1/19: Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration (6:30pm)
El Cerrito
Monday, 1/20: MLK Jr. Annual Parade & Rally
Hayward
Monday, 1/20: 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration
Other Events:
Monday, 1/20: MLK Jr. Day of Service around SF Bay Area
Related Feature: Reclaiming King's Radical Legacy (2019)
