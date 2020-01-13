From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
When; Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Location: Santa Rosa High School Auditorium, 1235 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
Cost: FREE Family Event
LIVE THE LEGACY - MAKE IT HAPPEN!
--Keynote: Alicia Sanchez
--Celebration Mass Choir singing songs of the Civil Rights Movement
--Positive Hip Hop: RadioActive
--Student Oratories
--Music Performances
--Youth Art Contest and MLK Image Awards
**Special Children's Program (ages 5-10) in separate room.
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3029481643...
