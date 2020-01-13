Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration



When; Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM



Location: Santa Rosa High School Auditorium, 1235 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401



Cost: FREE Family Event



LIVE THE LEGACY - MAKE IT HAPPEN!



--Keynote: Alicia Sanchez



--Celebration Mass Choir singing songs of the Civil Rights Movement



--Positive Hip Hop: RadioActive



--Student Oratories



--Music Performances



--Youth Art Contest and MLK Image Awards



**Special Children's Program (ages 5-10) in separate room.

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 5:56 PM