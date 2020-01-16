top
East Bay
ReclaimMLK: DeGentriFUKation/Stolen Land Press Tour of BlackArthur
Date Saturday January 18
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Homefulness- 8032 BlackArthur Bl (MacArthur), Oakland
Occupied Deep East Huchuin Ohlone/Lisjen Land (Deep East Oakland)

The violent hoarding, gating, fencing and GentriFUKing of BlackArthur (MacArthur), East, North, West Oakland and all of the Bay Area leads to displacement, foreclosure, removal, evictions and homelessness of life-long Oakland/Bay Area residents and has thousands of us dying on the streets while others hoard, occupy and steal. Join us as part of the 6th Annual Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy Weekend to pray, remember vision, degentriFUK & liberate for ancestors, mama earth & all of us.

We will meet at Homefulness, 8032 BlackArthur Blvd, for food and prayer and then travel from 73rd and MacArthur to 82nd MacArthur to nine empty parcels of Mama Earth. At each piece of Mama Earth, we will pray, sing, and occupy space.

###

About POOR Magazine

POOR Magazine is a poor people-led media, housing, education, food justice and arts and culture organization in the Bay Area. We run a school, DeeColonize Academy. We are building a homeless peoples solution to homelessness on our small slice of mama earth called Homefulness, which will house eight to ten homeless families when construction is completed. We have a garden with fruits, vegetables, goats and chickens right on MacArthur Blvd in East Oakland. We have educational workshops, theater of the poor, and a sliding scale cafe. We regularly fundraise for people in crisis. We do everything a strong community does for each other. That includes healing. All of it is healing.
For more event information: https://poormagazine.org

