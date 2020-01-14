



On MLK Day, Jan. 20, at 12:00 pm, join APTP for the 6th annual Reclaim Kings Radical Legacy March at Oscar Grant Plaza, 14th St & Broadway, Oakland. For six years running, the APTP Reclaim MLK event has been the only MLK March in the city of Oakland and is looked to by hundreds of Oaklanders as one of the premiere events of the year; bringing together people across race, class and political ideology with a commitment to build a just and equitable Oakland that Dr. King would be proud of.



The MLK march demands are: Housing as a Human Right, Close the Camps, No School Closures, End Police Repression, Climate Justice, No More War.



A weekend of events leading up to Monday’s Rally and March include:



• Wake Up Call: by SURJ Oakland/BayArea, Friday, 1/17/10, 7:30-9am, MacArthur BART Station Plaza



• Oakland Climate Strike and Resilience Village, Friday, 1/17/20, 10am-1pm at Oscar Grant Plaza



• Degentrifukation Tour of BlackArthur, Saturday, 1/18/20, 12pm, Poor Magazine, 8032 MacArthur Blvd



• Alternatives to Policing: How Not to Call the Police, Sunday, 1/19/20, 2-5pm, First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St, Oakland



• Santa Rita Jail Support, Sunday, 1/19/20, 4-8pm, Santa Rita Jail



All activities are family-friendly.



WHAT: 6th annual Reclaim Kings Radical Legacy March and Rally

WHERE: Oscar Grant Plaza, 14th Street and Broadway, Oakland

WHEN: January 20, 2020, 12 PM



For decades, MLK’s legacy has been whitewashed. Often portrayed as a passive figure, in truth he was a radical leader demanding rational change: an end to capitalism, to war, to empire, to poverty, and to white supremacy. Communities in Oakland and across the country take this opportunity every year to celebrate the true spirit of this revolutionary.



“January 2020 marks another 10 years of gentrification, displacement, and a worsening houselessness crisis. Another 10 years of the Bay Area’s elected leaders putting profits over people. Another 10 years of government for and by developers, tech companies, and banks – instead of for and by the People.” said Cat Brooks, former Oakland mayoral candidate and co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project.



