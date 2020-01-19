From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Photos from Today's Guerilla Housing Action by Zack Haber

Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM On Jan 18 and 19 about 75 people showed up to help build small homes for unhoused Oakland residents on E12th Street and 14th and 16th Avenues. They're in the process of building about 10 homes and hope to finish tomorrow. Most homes are 8X12 feet and will house one person. The City of Oakland's Tuff Shed program shelters 2 people in 10X12 foot sheds. Here's a series of photos from the event Guerilla Housing: Reclaiming Dr. King's Legacy of Radical Action. Needa Bee and Housing and Dignity Village worked with the local unhoused residents to plan the build. Housed and unhoused residents helped build, serve food, and garden.

A to do list lists tasks to help with the project today, Jan 19.

Tommy works on the roof of a small home. They also participated in the action outside of city hall in November to protest for housing where 22 people were arrested.

One of the homes will house Derrick Cain, a person who's lived in Oakland for 21 years but who's lived outdoors since his rent went from 900$ to 1400$ a month about two years ago.

Residents and volunteers also built a small garden using used tires.

There's healthy food growing in the garden!

Food Not Bombs showed up and served soup, fruit, and bread.

Jessie Turner, who helped with Moms 4 Housing and was one of the people arrested during their eviction, helped out. Here he is barbecuing chicken.

Police showed up. But they only told people to make sure the road is clear so traffic can get through. They left soon after.

People have been making a mural on one of the tiny homes. They hope to finish it tomorrow.