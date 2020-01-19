top
Photos from Today's Guerilla Housing Action
by Zack Haber
Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
On Jan 18 and 19 about 75 people showed up to help build small homes for unhoused Oakland residents on E12th Street and 14th and 16th Avenues. They're in the process of building about 10 homes and hope to finish tomorrow. Most homes are 8X12 feet and will house one person. The City of Oakland's Tuff Shed program shelters 2 people in 10X12 foot sheds.
sm_img-1052.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Here's a series of photos from the event Guerilla Housing: Reclaiming Dr. King's Legacy of Radical Action. Needa Bee and Housing and Dignity Village worked with the local unhoused residents to plan the build. Housed and unhoused residents helped build, serve food, and garden.
§To do list
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1036.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
A to do list lists tasks to help with the project today, Jan 19.
§Building
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_18ad66ac-e87e-4dee-9962-8fdfd302a66b_1.jpeg
original image (3024x3024)
Tommy works on the roof of a small home. They also participated in the action outside of city hall in November to protest for housing where 22 people were arrested.
§Derrick Cain
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1049.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
One of the homes will house Derrick Cain, a person who's lived in Oakland for 21 years but who's lived outdoors since his rent went from 900$ to 1400$ a month about two years ago.
§Garden
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1028.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Residents and volunteers also built a small garden using used tires.
§Garden
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1030.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
There's healthy food growing in the garden!
§Food Not Bombs
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1038.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Food Not Bombs showed up and served soup, fruit, and bread.
§Jessie Turner
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1054.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Jessie Turner, who helped with Moms 4 Housing and was one of the people arrested during their eviction, helped out. Here he is barbecuing chicken.
§Police
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1042.jpg
original image (3024x3024)
Police showed up. But they only told people to make sure the road is clear so traffic can get through. They left soon after.
§Mural
by Zack Haber Sunday Jan 19th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_img-1057.jpg
original image (631x827)
People have been making a mural on one of the tiny homes. They hope to finish it tomorrow.
