Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival in San Francisco, Day 1
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 18
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorNor CA Dr. MLK Jr. Community Found.
Location Details
San Francisco Public Library 100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102,
The Comix & Pop Culture Expo Celebrating Artists of Color

WHEN: January 18 - 20, 2020 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend

Cost: FREE

For a detailed/hourly schedule of talks, films, and art events go to:
https://bcafcon.sfmlkday.org/assets/images/BCAFSCHEDULE-hires.pdf

Website: https://bcafcon.sfmlkday.org/#top
___________________________________________________________

The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) is a free, three-day festival that celebrates the creativity of people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate. Our event includes a grand expo, kids activities, film screenings, panels and conversations, cosplay events and much more.

A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, BCAF is a festival of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.

In 2015 USA Today's editors and readers selected BCAF as one of the ten best art festivals in the U.S. So, join us at the San Francisco Public Library and Yerba Buena Gardens, and experience the Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival!

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
BCAF Youth Day -- at San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street

Sunday, January 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
BCAF2020 Conversations -- in the Koret Auditorium at the San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street (film, various speakers/talks every hour)

Monday, January 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
BCAF2020 Expo -- at the City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth Street, 4th Floor
(special workshops being held every hour)
___________________________________________________________

This event is part of the MLK2020 events happening in San Francisco Martin Luther King Day weekdend. For other MLK2020 events, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/14/18829735.php

For the commemorative MLK 2020 March on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Francisco, go to https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/13/18829722.php
sm_comix_1_1.jpg
original image (960x960)
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/black-comix-arts-f...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 9:48 AM
