



WHEN: January 18 - 20, 2020 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend



Cost: FREE



For a detailed/hourly schedule of talks, films, and art events go to:

https://bcafcon.sfmlkday.org/assets/images/BCAFSCHEDULE-hires.pdf



Website:

___________________________________________________________



The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) is a free, three-day festival that celebrates the creativity of people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate. Our event includes a grand expo, kids activities, film screenings, panels and conversations, cosplay events and much more.



A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, BCAF is a festival of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.



In 2015 USA Today's editors and readers selected BCAF as one of the ten best art festivals in the U.S. So, join us at the San Francisco Public Library and Yerba Buena Gardens, and experience the Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival!



SCHEDULE:



Saturday, January 18, 2020

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

BCAF Youth Day -- at San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street



Sunday, January 19, 2020

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

BCAF2020 Conversations -- in the Koret Auditorium at the San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street (film, various speakers/talks every hour)



Monday, January 20, 2020

11:00 AM - 6:00 PM

BCAF2020 Expo -- at the City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth Street, 4th Floor

(special workshops being held every hour)

___________________________________________________________



This event is part of the MLK2020 events happening in San Francisco Martin Luther King Day weekdend. For other MLK2020 events, go to:



