MLK2020: Annual Commemoration March/Parade in San Francisco

Date and Time: Mon, January 20, 2020 @ 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Begins at San Francisco Caltrain Station, 700 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94107,
then march to Yerba Buena Gardens, between Third and Fourth, Mission and Folsom Streets

Join thousands in honoring the Selma, Alabama, to Montgomery, Alabama marches at the MLK2020 commemorative march/parade from San Francisco’s Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens.

The 1.5 mile journey crosses the Lefty O’Doul Bridge and stops at Willie Mays Plaza at AT&T Park to commemorate the crossing of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, a symbol of violence and victory in the civil rights movement. On arriving at Yerba Buena Gardens an interfaith commemoration will honor the legacy of Dr. King Jr.

Participants in groups of ten or more (10+) are encouraged to register to ensure a designated location within the march/parade for your team and participants.

It is free and easy!
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk2020-march...

