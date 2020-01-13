From the Open-Publishing Calendar
2020 Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train
When: Date And Time: Mon, January 20, 2020 @ 9 AM – 11:00 AM
Location: starting at San Jose Diridon Station , stops at Palo Alto and San Mateo,
then on to San Francisco's Caltrain Station
Cost: FREE (tickets go fast)
MLK2020 MARCH: For further information on the MLK2020 March/Parade in San Francisco go to https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/13/18829722.php
____________________________________________________________
Take the Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train to the MLK2020 celebration events in
San Francisco on Monday, January 20, and honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through exciting activities for all.
This free commemorative service is a program of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation, in partnership with Caltrain, and it signals the region's dedication to continue the service begun by the late Coretta Scott King.
The Caltrain NorcalMLK Celebration Train will depart from San Jose's Diridon Station, making stops at Palo Alto Station and the San Mateo Station before heading in to San Francisco.
--San Jose's Diridon Station at 9:45am (65 Cahill St., San Jose 95110)
--Palo Alto Station at 10:05am (95 University Ave., Palo Alto 94301)
--San Mateo Station at 10:25am (385 First Ave., San Mateo 94401)
Once at CalTrain SF, celebrants will be able to immediately take part in the MLK2020 March which begins at this station, or head directly to Yerba Buena Gardens to take part in a full day of festivities. For more information about the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, visit sfmlkday.org. All of the day's events are free and open to the public.
Reserve your complimentary commemorative tickets for departure from one of the above stations today, and pick up your tickets at your point of departure on Monday, January 20, one hour before travel.
____________________________________________________________
Terms and Conditions:
--This Commemorative Ticket is valid for the “Celebration Train” and one southbound Caltrain trip on January 20, 2020 after 1:00 p.m. (See the Caltrain schedule to plan your southbound travel.)
--Keep ticket in plain view for fare inspection. Caltrain is a proof-of-payment system.
--One commemorative ticket per person, including children.
--Not for sale, transfer or redistribution.
Caltrain Customer Service Number: 1.800.660.4287
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-caltrain...
Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 7:59 PM
