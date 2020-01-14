



When: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 20, 2020



Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco



Cost: ALL EVENTS FREE

MLK Jr. INTERFAITH COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE

12:00 PM 12:30 PM

Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade Stage, 700 Mission St.

This service will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is the destination of the MLK2020 March from the SF Caltrain Station.

MLK2020 CELEBRATION PERFORMANCES

1:30pm - 2:30pm

Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard Street



The marquee event of the celebration day brings our theme to life and features an exciting program of talent and personalities in honor of the life of Dr. King. Past MLK celebration programs have featured internationally acclaimed performances, grammy-winning musicians and world-renowned thought leaders. The MLK2020 Celebration Program will feature a special youth-directed segment, Along with special performers.

https://norcalmlkevents.odoo.com/event/mlk2020-celebration-program-2020-01-20-10/page/introduction-mlk2020-celebration-program

MLK2020 MUSIC FESTIVAL

1:30pm - 4:00pm

The Esplanade Stage at Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard Street (Mission Street, between 3rd Street & 4th Street)



Enjoy an afternoon of live music and taping with the show "I Remember That Song", with host Gerry Dove, and the team of guests, featuring Russell Gatewood and DJ Flash of "The World Famous Rick & Russ Show" and radio personality Antoine Davis. Live music and the latest cuts will be featured on the lawn in Yerba Buena Gardens. Follow us on Twitter @norcalmlk for updates on special guests.



