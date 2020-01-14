top
San Francisco
San Francisco
protest cheer
MLK2020: Interfaith Commemoration & Celebration Festival in San Francisco
Date Monday January 20
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorNor CA Dr. MLK Jr. Community Found.
Location Details
Various venues/stages at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco
MLK2020: Interfaith Commemoration & Celebration Festival in San Francisco

When: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 20, 2020

Where: Yerba Buena Center for the Arts and Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco

Cost: ALL EVENTS FREE
____________________________________________________________

MLK Jr. INTERFAITH COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE
12:00 PM 12:30 PM
Yerba Buena Gardens Esplanade Stage, 700 Mission St.
This service will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is the destination of the MLK2020 March from the SF Caltrain Station.
https://king-and-faith-lectures.odoo.com/event/mlk2020-interfaith-commemoration-2020-01-20-9/register

For MLK2020 March information, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/13/18829722.php

For information on the MLK2020 Celebration Train (cost: FREE) from the South Bay to the MLK2020 March and YBCA & gardens events, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/13/18829724.php
____________________________________________________________

MLK2020 CELEBRATION PERFORMANCES
1:30pm - 2:30pm
Blue Shield of California Theater at YBCA, 700 Howard Street

The marquee event of the celebration day brings our theme to life and features an exciting program of talent and personalities in honor of the life of Dr. King. Past MLK celebration programs have featured internationally acclaimed performances, grammy-winning musicians and world-renowned thought leaders. The MLK2020 Celebration Program will feature a special youth-directed segment, Along with special performers.
Stay tuned for updates on special guests and performers.

https://norcalmlkevents.odoo.com/event/mlk2020-celebration-program-2020-01-20-10/page/introduction-mlk2020-celebration-program
____________________________________________________________

MLK2020 MUSIC FESTIVAL
1:30pm - 4:00pm
The Esplanade Stage at Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard Street (Mission Street, between 3rd Street & 4th Street)

Enjoy an afternoon of live music and taping with the show "I Remember That Song", with host Gerry Dove, and the team of guests, featuring Russell Gatewood and DJ Flash of "The World Famous Rick & Russ Show" and radio personality Antoine Davis. Live music and the latest cuts will be featured on the lawn in Yerba Buena Gardens. Follow us on Twitter @norcalmlk for updates on special guests.

https://norcalmlkevents.odoo.com/event/mlk2020-music-festival-2020-01-20-2/page/introduction-mlk2020-music-festival
mlk_march_sf.jpg
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/free-admission-day...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 8:44 AM
