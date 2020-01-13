top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 1/20/2020
STAND 2020: MLK Jr. Day of Art & Solidarity
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 20
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorMosaic Silicon Valley and others
Location Details
Mexican Heritage Plaza,1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, California 95116
STAND 2020: MLK Jr. Day of Art & Solidarity

When: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PST

Location: School of Arts & Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose 95116

Cost: FREE

Join us for a day of ART and SOLIDARITY as we come together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by creating and sharing art in many forms.

Artists from diverse cultures and disciplines will lead participants through workshops culminating in performances followed by free lunch! The event is FREE and Open to all, but space is limited - so reserve your seat today.
sm_mlk_san_jose.jpg
original image (960x503)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/school-of-...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 7:30 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 172.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code