South Bay | Racial Justice
|STAND 2020: MLK Jr. Day of Art & Solidarity
|Date
|Monday January 20
|Time
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Mosaic Silicon Valley and others
|Location Details
|Mexican Heritage Plaza,1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, California 95116
|
STAND 2020: MLK Jr. Day of Art & Solidarity
When: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PST
Location: School of Arts & Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose 95116
Cost: FREE
Join us for a day of ART and SOLIDARITY as we come together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by creating and sharing art in many forms.
Artists from diverse cultures and disciplines will lead participants through workshops culminating in performances followed by free lunch! The event is FREE and Open to all, but space is limited - so reserve your seat today.
