STAND 2020: MLK Jr. Day of Art & Solidarity



When: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM PST



Location: School of Arts & Culture at Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose 95116



Cost: FREE



Join us for a day of ART and SOLIDARITY as we come together to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by creating and sharing art in many forms.



Artists from diverse cultures and disciplines will lead participants through workshops culminating in performances followed by free lunch! The event is FREE and Open to all, but space is limited - so reserve your seat today.

