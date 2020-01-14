top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 1/20/2020
MLK Jr. Annual Parade & Rally in El Cerrito
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday January 20
Time 9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorCity of El Cerrito and others
Location Details
City Hall Plaza, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530,
then march to El Cerrito High School, 540 Ashbury Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530
El Cerrito Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Parade & Rally

WHEN: Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm

WHERE: City Hall Plaza, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530,
then march to El Cerrito High School
___________________________________________________________

Join for this historic 31st year celebration as the community comes together to honor the collective values of compassionate humanity and social equity. The events are free and all ages are welcome.

Guest speaker this year is Rev. Anthony Lawrence Jenkins.

Individuals and groups are welcome to help make parade signs, march in the parade, and attend the rally. Join your friends and neighbors at the longest-running MLK Celebration in the Bay Area!

9 a.m. – Gather at City Hall Plaza (Manila Ave at San Pablo Ave)

10 a.m. – March to El Cerrito High School (540 Ashbury Ave) where there will be entertainment

11:00 a.m. at El Cerrito High School, Performing Arts Theater – Doors open by 10:00 a.m.

HOSTS: The City of El Cerrito, St. Peter Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the El Cerrito Branch NAACP, and the West Contra Costa County Unified School District are proud to sponsor the 31st Annual El Cerrito Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
sm_mlk_el_cerrito.jpg
original image (465x640)
For more event information: https://www.el-cerrito.org/693/Annual-MLK-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:49 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 182.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code