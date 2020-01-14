El Cerrito Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Parade & Rally



WHEN: Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 9:30 am - 12:00 pm



WHERE: City Hall Plaza, 10890 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito, CA 94530,

then march to El Cerrito High School

___________________________________________________________



Join for this historic 31st year celebration as the community comes together to honor the collective values of compassionate humanity and social equity. The events are free and all ages are welcome.



Guest speaker this year is Rev. Anthony Lawrence Jenkins.



Individuals and groups are welcome to help make parade signs, march in the parade, and attend the rally. Join your friends and neighbors at the longest-running MLK Celebration in the Bay Area!



9 a.m. – Gather at City Hall Plaza (Manila Ave at San Pablo Ave)



10 a.m. – March to El Cerrito High School (540 Ashbury Ave) where there will be entertainment



11:00 a.m. at El Cerrito High School, Performing Arts Theater – Doors open by 10:00 a.m.



HOSTS: The City of El Cerrito, St. Peter Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, the El Cerrito Branch NAACP, and the West Contra Costa County Unified School District are proud to sponsor the 31st Annual El Cerrito Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration For more event information: https://www.el-cerrito.org/693/Annual-MLK-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 10:49 AM