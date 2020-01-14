34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration in Hayward



When: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM



Location: Reed L Buffington Visual and Performing Arts Center, 25555 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward 94545



Join us for Hayward’s 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Reed L Buffington Visual & Performing Arts Center at Chabot College.



Performances will include the Mt. Eden Choir, the Cherryland Elementary School Drama Club and members of the Chabot College Forensics Team delivering speeches on civil rights and social justice themes. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m.



This event is free and open to the public

