From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial JusticeView other events for the week of 1/20/2020
|34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration (Hayward)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday January 20
|Time
|4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|City of Hayward
|Location Details
|Reed L Buffington Visual and Performing Arts Center, 25555 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward 94545
|
34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Birthday Celebration in Hayward
When: Monday, January 20, 2020 at 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Location: Reed L Buffington Visual and Performing Arts Center, 25555 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward 94545
Join us for Hayward’s 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Reed L Buffington Visual & Performing Arts Center at Chabot College.
Performances will include the Mt. Eden Choir, the Cherryland Elementary School Drama Club and members of the Chabot College Forensics Team delivering speeches on civil rights and social justice themes. The program will begin at 4:30 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2582396388...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jan 14th, 2020 5:41 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network