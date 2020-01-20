top
East Bay
Oakland Rally and March for MLK Day
by Leon Kunstenaar (kunstena [at] comcast.net)
Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Children and disabled lead Oakland march

sm_010-852_2844.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Jan. 20, 2020, Frank Ogawa Plaza, Oakland. Even before the scheduled rally, children from the "Radical Monarchs", a "collective for young girls of color to form fierce sisterhood, celebrate their identities and contribute radically to their communities," marched around a few blocks shouting slogans.

A representative from Moms 4 Housing spoke to the mainstream media.

From the back of a large truck, many speakers, including mothers whose children had been killed by police, addressed the crowd.

First children, then several disabled people led the march to Lake Merritt. There was much drumming and music and many causes were represented.

  • Housing is a human right.
  • End housing discrimination.
  • Disability justice.
  • Healthcare for all.
  • The Poor People's Campaign
  • End police violence.
  • No War on Iran.
  • Unitarian Universalists for Social Justice
  • Filipinos 4 Black Liberation and from Duterte
  • Reparations To Black America.

Dr. King would have been proud.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_020-850_2919.jpg
original image (1996x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_030-850_2939.jpg
original image (1639x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_040-850_2945.jpg
original image (1991x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_050-852_2827.jpg
original image (1960x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_060-852_2830.jpg
original image (1857x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_070-852_2833.jpg
original image (1893x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_080-850_3000.jpg
original image (1796x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_090-850_3002.jpg
original image (2048x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_100-850_3015.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_110-850_3021.jpg
original image (1975x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_120-850_3037.jpg
original image (1714x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_130-850_3042.jpg
original image (1779x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_140-850_3064.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_150-850_3068.jpg
original image (2018x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_160-850_3073.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_170-850_3076.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_180-850_3091.jpg
original image (1619x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_190-850_3047.jpg
original image (1938x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar Monday Jan 20th, 2020 9:23 PM
sm_200-850_3118.jpg
original image (2037x1400)
