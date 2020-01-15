From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView other events for the week of 1/19/2020
|Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival in SF, Day 2
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday January 19
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Nor CA Dr. MLK Jr. Community Found.
|Location Details
|Koret Auditorium at the San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
|
The Comix & Pop Culture Expo Celebrating Artists of Color
WHEN: January 18 - 20, 2020 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend
Cost: FREE
For a detailed/hourly schedule of talks, films, and art events go to:
https://bcafcon.sfmlkday.org/assets/images/BCAFSCHEDULE-hires.pdf
Website: https://bcafcon.sfmlkday.org/#top
___________________________________________________________
The Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival (BCAF) is a free, three-day festival that celebrates the creativity of people of color in the comic arts and popular visual culture and is dedicated to the notion that all audiences deserve to be subject in the culture in which we participate. Our event includes a grand expo, kids activities, film screenings, panels and conversations, cosplay events and much more.
A partnership with the San Francisco Public Library, BCAF is a festival of the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation and is part of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebrations in San Francisco.
In 2015 USA Today's editors and readers selected BCAF as one of the ten best art festivals in the U.S. So, join us at the San Francisco Public Library and Yerba Buena Gardens, and experience the Black & Brown Comix Arts Festival!
SCHEDULE:
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
BCAF Youth Day -- at San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street
Sunday, January 19, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
BCAF2020 Conversations -- in the Koret Auditorium at the San Francisco Public Library, 100 Larkin Street (film, various speakers/talks every hour)
Monday, January 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
BCAF2020 Expo -- at the City View at Metreon, 135 Fourth Street, 4th Floor
(special workshops being held every hour)
___________________________________________________________
This event is part of the MLK2020 events happening in San Francisco Martin Luther King Day weekdend. For other MLK2020 events, go to: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/14/18829735.php
For the commemorative MLK 2020 March on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in San Francisco, go to https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/01/13/18829722.php
For more event information: https://sf.funcheap.com/black-comix-arts-f...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 9:44 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network