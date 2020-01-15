From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Date
|Monday January 20
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Other
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Various organizations & governments
|Location Details
|Various locations for volunteering around the SF Bay Area
|
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Around the San Francisco Bay Area
WHEN: January 20, 2020
WHERE: Various location around the SF Bay Area and beyond
The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 20, 2020, marks the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the Civil Rights leader’s life and legacy.
Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
“It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one destiny, affects all indirectly.” ~Martin Luther King Jr.
__________________________________________________________
SOME of the MLK DAY of SERVICE OPPORTUNITIES in SF BAY AREA:
National Service: AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps
Find an opportunity in your zip code: https://www.nationalservice.gov/serve/search
East Bay Regional Parks welcomes volunteers year round
https://ebparks.org/activities/volunteer/default.htm
Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline (Oakland)
January 20 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
1 Swan Way, Oakland, CA 94621
On this day of remembrance we will be cleaning The Bay making a better world for future generations.
https://savesfbay.org/event/martin-luther-king-jr-day-w-save-the-bay-oakland/
Point Pinole Regional Shoreline (Richmond)
Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 8:30am to 12:00pm
5551 Giant Highway, Richmond, CA, follow signs to meet at the Palms Picnic Site
Activities include:
1. Work in native nectar and pollinator plant habitat garden.
2. Habitat Restoration/remove invasive species
3. Shoreline Cleanup
We welcome children to participate, but ask that those under 16 are accompanied by one chaperone for every 20 kids. Info: (510) 544-2229, volunteers [at] ebparks.org
https://ebparks.org/activities/volunteer/default.htm
Oakland MLK Day of Service and Leadership (Oakland)
Mon Jan 20 2020 at 08:00 am
Madison Middle, 400 Capistrano Dr, Oakland 94603
This year we will return to the Sobrante Park neighborhood again, after having over 300 volunteers participate last year. Come join Higher Grounds, Bay Area brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Gamma Phi Lambda Chapter), Sobrante Park Residental Action Council, Planting Justice, Brookfield Elementary, Service for Peace, Madison Park Elementary, BACR, other local community organizations to help beautify Oakland.
https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018801711551
Unity Park Community Plaza in Richmond
Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 9:30 am to 1:30 pm
Volunteer projects at the sites near Unity Park on the Richmond Greenway (at the intersection of 16th St and Ohio Ave), including weeding and trash removal. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided, but if you can bring your own, there will have more to share. Children are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult and those under 18 require a waiver signed by a legal guardian.
https://sf.funcheap.com/martin-luther-king-jr-day-richmond-greenway/
MLK Jr. Mitzvah Day Of Service (Palo Alto)
Monday, January 20, 2020 @ All Day
Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way Palo Alto, CA 94303
This inter-generational event will feature a range of hands-on service projects; participants will work in small groups on projects addressing issues of poverty, hunger, housing and homelessness, aging, the environment, and more.
https://sf.funcheap.com/mitzvah-day/
Day of Service for Families (San Carlos)
Mon, January 20, 2020
Family Day of Service is a day where families can work together to support the community in a series of service projects on Martin Luther King Day. Families will assemble 12,000 easy meal packages and decorate cards and bags for families with kids facing critical illness. Meals will be distributed to people in areas with food insecurity. This event is good for adults, and school-age children.
Two locations:
Arbor Bay School, 1017 Cedar Street, San Carlos, CA 94070
10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PST
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-day-of-service-for-mlk-day-am-event-there-with-care-tickets-89503504391
First Baptist Church, 787 Walnut, San Carlos, CA 94070
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-day-of-service-for-mlk-day-pm-event-rise-against-hunger-tickets-89504090143
Homeless Garden Project Farm (Santa Cruz)
Mon, Jan 20 @ 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM
Shaffer Road, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
A day of service at the Homeless Garden Project Farm to honor the social justice work of Martin Luther King Jr.
Speaker: Santa Cruz City Mayor Justin Cummings
The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the west side of Santa Cruz near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1154088148256697/
Volunteer at Evergreen Cemetery this MLK Day (Santa Cruz)
Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM PST
Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History, 705 Front St, Santa Cruz 95060
Help maintain the final resting place of all the 1800's gold prospectors, artists, Chinese immigrants, mountain men, and forgotten pioneers buried in Evergreen Cemetery.
At 11:00am we will have a special dedication of the newly restored gateway.
As one of the MAH's offsite locations, this historic cemetery is maintained primarily by volunteer-led efforts.
https://www.facebook.com/events/santa-cruz-museum-of-art-history/volunteer-at-evergreen-cemetery-this-mlk-day/477609493132955/
ALSO:
MLK Day of Service: FREE entry into all National Parks of America
Includes: Muir Woods National Monument, 1 Muir Woods Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941
https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jan 15th, 2020 4:48 PM
