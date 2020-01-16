top
6th Annual Rally & March: Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy! (Oakland)
Date Monday January 20
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAnti Police-Terror Project
Location Details
Oscar Grant Plaza, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland, California 94612 (outside Oakland City Hall)
6th Annual Reclaim MLK's Radical Legacy Rally & March

WHEN: Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 20, 2020 @ noon/12 PM

WHERE: Oscar Grant Plaza, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland 94612

We're joining with many organizations to lift up the radical legacy of Martin Luther King all weekend long. We invite people and organizations to plan events all weekend, culminating in our 6th Annual Rally and March on Monday, 1/20, at noon at Oscar Grant Plaza, 14th and Broadway.

We want to lift up the struggles against ICE and Concentration Camps, for Housing for all, against school closures and cops in the schools. We will continue to support the families and community against police violence. We support movements for land and growing our own food.

We also fully support the Oakland Climate Strike and Resilient Village organized by

Youth Vs. Apocalypse, Mycelium Youth Network, and Planting Justice:
January 17, 2020 @ 10 AM - 1 PM
Oscar Grant Plaza, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland 94612 (outside Oakland City Hall)
https://www.facebook.com/events/573190676790237/

Look for updates to specific actions here and contact us with your ideas and proposals.
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/APTPaction/

ABOUT: Anti Police-Terror Project

The Anti Police-Terror Project is a Black-led, multi-racial, intergenerational coalition that seeks to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color. We support families surviving police terror in their fight for justice, documenting police abuses and connecting impacted families and community members with resources, legal referrals, and opportunities for healing. APTP began as a project of the ONYX Organizing Committee.

En espanol: APTP es una coalición multirracial e intergeneracional, liderada por gente Negra. Buscamos construir un modelo replicable y sostenible para erradicar el terror policial en las comunidades de color en los Estados Unidos. Apoyamos a las familias que están sobreviviendo el terror policial en su lucha por justicia. Documentamos los abusos policiales y conectamos a las familias y miembros de la comunidad con recursos, ayuda legal, y oportunidades para la sanación. Anti Police-Terror Project comenzó como un proyecto de Onyx Organizing Committee.
