top
South Bay
South Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice
View other events for the week of 1/18/2020
Reclaiming the Real Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday January 18
Time 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Emailsharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Location Details
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, Fourth Street Lobby
150 East San Fernando Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 523, 55, 64, 66, 68, 72, 73, 168, 181, 500, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT

Parking available in the Fourth Street Garage across the street
Free parking available in the City Hall Parking Garage north of Santa Clara Street between 4th and 5th Streets
91st Birthday Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Join us in celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of Dr. King by remembering him first as a leader who struggled for racial equality, social justice, labor rights, peace, and against the entire system that reproduces inequality and violence.

Keynote speakers:
Dr. Akilah Carter-Francique, SJSU African American Studies Department
Karthikeyan Shanmugam, Ambedkar King Study Circle
Rev. Jethroe Moore, San Jose / Silicon Valley NAACP

Multi-cultural drumming
Proclamations on Dr. King's birthday
Special guests from the Community
Readings of excerpts from several of Dr. King's most momentous speeches
Dance of Peace

Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible

Convened by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee

Co-sponsored by the San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, San José Public Library, SJSU King Library, Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change, SJSU African American Studies Department, San José Peace and Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco Bay Area, San José Nikkei Resisters, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) San José Branch, Latinos United for a New America, South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace, Together We Will - San José, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center, Womxn's March San José, LGBTQ Youth Space, Human Agenda, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Movimiento de Acción Inspirando Servicio (MAÍZ), Our Developing World, Justice for Palestinians, Association for India's Development, Niles Discovery Church, Wage Theft Coalition of Santa Clara County
Endorsed by the African American Community Services Agency
sm_flyer_-_mlk_birthday_-_mlkl_-_20200118_c_compact_graphic.jpg
original image (1768x1844)
For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 31st, 2019 3:32 PM
§Download PDF flyer here
by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee Tuesday Dec 31st, 2019 3:32 PM
flyer_-_mlk_birthday_-_mlkl_-_20200118_c.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (545.0KB)
https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 144.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2019 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code