91st Birthday Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Join us in celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of Dr. King by remembering him first as a leader who struggled for racial equality, social justice, labor rights, peace, and against the entire system that reproduces inequality and violence.



Keynote speakers:

Dr. Akilah Carter-Francique, SJSU African American Studies Department

Karthikeyan Shanmugam, Ambedkar King Study Circle

Rev. Jethroe Moore, San Jose / Silicon Valley NAACP



Multi-cultural drumming

Proclamations on Dr. King's birthday

Special guests from the Community

Readings of excerpts from several of Dr. King's most momentous speeches

Dance of Peace



Free and open to the public

Wheelchair accessible



Convened by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee



Co-sponsored by the San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, San José Public Library, SJSU King Library, Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change, SJSU African American Studies Department, San José Peace and Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco Bay Area, San José Nikkei Resisters, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) San José Branch, Latinos United for a New America, South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace, Together We Will - San José, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center, Womxn's March San José, LGBTQ Youth Space, Human Agenda, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Movimiento de Acción Inspirando Servicio (MAÍZ), Our Developing World, Justice for Palestinians, Association for India's Development, Niles Discovery Church, Wage Theft Coalition of Santa Clara County

Endorsed by the African American Community Services Agency For more event information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...

