|Reclaiming the Real Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
|Date
|Saturday January 18
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
|sharatlin [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|Location Details
|
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, Fourth Street Lobby
150 East San Fernando Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 523, 55, 64, 66, 68, 72, 73, 168, 181, 500, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, LRT
Parking available in the Fourth Street Garage across the street
Free parking available in the City Hall Parking Garage north of Santa Clara Street between 4th and 5th Streets
|
91st Birthday Commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Join us in celebrating the 91st birth anniversary of Dr. King by remembering him first as a leader who struggled for racial equality, social justice, labor rights, peace, and against the entire system that reproduces inequality and violence.
Keynote speakers:
Dr. Akilah Carter-Francique, SJSU African American Studies Department
Karthikeyan Shanmugam, Ambedkar King Study Circle
Rev. Jethroe Moore, San Jose / Silicon Valley NAACP
Multi-cultural drumming
Proclamations on Dr. King's birthday
Special guests from the Community
Readings of excerpts from several of Dr. King's most momentous speeches
Dance of Peace
Free and open to the public
Wheelchair accessible
Convened by the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Legacy Committee
Co-sponsored by the San José / Silicon Valley NAACP, San José Public Library, SJSU King Library, Institute for the Study of Sport, Society and Social Change, SJSU African American Studies Department, San José Peace and Justice Center, Ambedkar King Study Circle, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco Bay Area, San José Nikkei Resisters, Silicon Valley De-Bug, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) San José Branch, Latinos United for a New America, South Bay Jewish Voice for Peace, Together We Will - San José, Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, Billy DeFrank LGBTQ+ Community Center, Womxn's March San José, LGBTQ Youth Space, Human Agenda, Veterans for Peace Chapter 101, Green Party of Santa Clara County, Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Movimiento de Acción Inspirando Servicio (MAÍZ), Our Developing World, Justice for Palestinians, Association for India's Development, Niles Discovery Church, Wage Theft Coalition of Santa Clara County
Endorsed by the African American Community Services Agency
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 31st, 2019 3:32 PM
