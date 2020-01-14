top
MLK DAY Poetry, Prayers, Protest Against Bay Area Gentrification (Oakland)
Date Monday January 20
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorReverend Harry Williams, activist
Location Details
Oakland City Church, 2735 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602
Poetry, Prayers, Protest Against Gentrification and Displacement Planned for MLK Day

Date and Time: Monday, January 20, 2020 @ 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM PST

Location: Oakland City Church, 2735 MacArthur Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94602

__________________________________________________________

On Dr. King Day, January 20, 2020, come listen to those throat-deep in the struggle for human for human dignity. There will be no power brokers or apologists, just the people. Come hear some of the Bay Area’s most prominent voices on the issue of housing justice:

--Tongo Eisen-Martin, poet, movement worker, and educator

--Candice Elder, founder and CEO of East Oakland Collective

--Benjamin Bar Sierra, professor at City College of San Francisco,
and San Francisco Mission District activist

--Dr. Cesar Cruz, founder and director of Homies Empowerment

--Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, founder of Poor News, revolutionary lecturer,
journalist, poet and organizer

--Nita B: organizer of the Bay Area Intifada and spokesperson for the Village

--Aquiela M. Lewis-Ross, poet

--Mattie Johnson, Gospel singer and anti-human trafficking activist

--Reverend Harry Louis Williams—aka “O.G. Rev”—author, community organizer and activist.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet, communicate, and strategize over lunch at the conclusion of the service. The cost? FREE!

Oakland City Church is located at 2735 MacArthur Boulevard (the corner of Coolidge Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard) in Oakland.
