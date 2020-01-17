top
East Bay
East Bay
protest cheer
Indybay
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Publish to Newswire
Add an Event
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
Reclaiming His Legacy
by Cat Brooks
Friday Jan 17th, 2020 10:54 PM
“Dr. King was a freedom fighter and he taught me how to fight. We gonna fight all day and night until we get it right!”
sm_aptp-reclaimmlk-2020-amirsaadiq.jpg
original image (1200x675)
[Photo by Amir Saadiq]


Those are modified lyrics from one of my favorite protest songs. They are so relevant as we prepare to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this coming weekend. While the image of King has been largely whitewashed by mainstream media; it is critical to remember that he was a freedom fighter who put his body on the line for the liberation of Black people. He stared down water hoses, withstood dogs, took beatings, engaged in direct action and civil disobedience and went to jail multiple times for what he believed. So when they try to use King to disparage the passion and tactics of organizers and activists today - it is clear they have spent little time studying the true legacy of this great leader.

We Gonna Fight All Day and Night ...

We fight with mothers to keep them housed at 5:00 in the morning when sheriffs show up with battering rams and AR 15s

We fight with immigrants who are being separated from their families and left to languish in modern day concentration camps

We fight with teachers and students who are facing school closures, under budgeting and unconscionable conditions in their schools

We fight with young people desperately working to save our planet from ourselves

We fight with families who have lost loved ones to state violence

We fight with peace activists to end American militarism and imperialism across the globe

Until We Get It Right ...

We fight. But we are not fighting in vain. We WILL get it right. I deeply believe that if we keep fighting, keep strategizing, keep organizing, keep resisting, keep building alternative models, keep forcing radical policy shifts, keep electing real progressives into office … We. Will. Win.

This Monday, join me and APTP as we celebrate not only the courageous people who put their bodies on the line every day in the fight for a just world but also the inevitable win coming our way! Celebrate the Radical “rational” legacy of Dr. King when, for the 6th year in a row, we rally and march in his name.
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media

We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 157.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code