|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Service Day Event
|Monday January 20
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Class/Workshop
|Stephanie Midler
Akwaaba Hall
7911 MacArthur Blvd.
Oakland
Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2020 by attending this event and day of service!
About this Event
Join the African People's Education and Defense Fund (APEDF.org) and Black Star Industries at the Annual MLK Day Event and Volunteer Project!
Monday, January 20th, 2020 at 10 am, Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland. Everyone Welcome!
Celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by participating in this event led by black community self-determination and empowerment organizations of today.
This annual event is an important opportunity to take a look back at the tremendous courage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.and the movement for liberation that was sweeping the planet in the 1950s and 1960s.
We will watch historic film footage including King, Ella Baker, Fannie Lou Hamer, Malcolm X, Huey P. Newton and others. Hear a presentation about how the struggle continues today and the programs in place to address the ongoing disparities faced by the black community.
Then we will divide into teams and head out into the community to put flyers on doorknobs informing people how they can support these programs! It's education and action together in one powerful event!
Everyone will meet back at the end for an open mic to express how your experience was and a pizza lunch will be provided for all.
This event is great for individuals, families or groups!
** If you'd like to volunteer to assist in preparations or in role on the day-of, please let us know. If you're able to drive yourself, your group or others, please let us know that as well! Email to oakland.volunteer [at] uhurufurniture.org or call 510-763-3342 x3 **
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mlk-day-oakla...
