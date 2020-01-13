FREE FAMILY DAY at MUSEUM of the AFRICAN DIASPORA



When: MLK Jr. Day, January 20 @ 11 AM - 5 PM



Where: 685 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105



MoAD, a contemporary art museum, celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations, and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora.



MoAD will celebrate the national observance of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday as a Day of Service, providing FREE admission to the museum and programs throughout the day.

