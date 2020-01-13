From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monday January 20
|11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
|Other
|MOAD
|Museum of the African Diaspora, 685 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
FREE FAMILY DAY at MUSEUM of the AFRICAN DIASPORA
When: MLK Jr. Day, January 20 @ 11 AM - 5 PM
Where: 685 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
MoAD, a contemporary art museum, celebrates Black cultures, ignites challenging conversations, and inspires learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora.
MoAD will celebrate the national observance of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday as a Day of Service, providing FREE admission to the museum and programs throughout the day.
For more event information: https://www.moadsf.org/event/free-admissio...
