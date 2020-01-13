top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Forum Honoring MLK Jr. "Money for War, But Can't Feed the Poor?"
Date Friday January 17
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
2969 Mission St., near 26th
Last month, Congress passed and Trump signed a record Pentagon budget of $738 billion — $738,000,000,000 — more than the next 10 countries in the world combined! The Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate supported this obscene war budget; without them, it wouldn’t have passed. At the same time, the Trump regime announced it was kicking up to four million people, half of them children, off food stamps starting January 1, 2020 — and then moved to start another deadly war in the Middle East.

Across the country, people are fighting back including with the Poor People’s Campaign, a revival of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 campaign that worked to unite and organize all poor and oppressed people against the evils of poverty, racism, and war. Join us to discuss how we can fight to fund people’s needs, not more wars!

$3-10 donation, no one turned away for lack of funds.
Refreshments provided. Wheelchair accessible.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/479296232784227/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jan 13th, 2020 8:39 AM
