Climate Strike: SF Bay Area Youth Strike in Oakland
Date Friday January 17
Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorYouth V Apocalypse, PlantingJustice, Mycelium
Location Details
Plaza outside Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland, CA 94612
SF BAY AREA YOUTH STRIKE for CLIMATE

When: Friday, January 17, 2020 @ 10 AM - 1 PM

Where: Plaza outside Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, Oakland 94612

Adult Strikers against Climate Change are Welcome!

Register/RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oakland-climate-strike-and-resilient-village-tickets-84842298599

The climate disaster is burning and flooding California. Collective action is survival! We are marching, occupying and rallying to educate, activate and instigate change

Join Oakland youth for a community Resilient Village to raise awareness on climate resilience and how youth can stand up for climate justice, with hands-on workshops on herbal making, civic engagement, art, water catchment, live art making, youth performances, an open mic, and more.

This event will provide youth with strategies for addressing climate change within their families and communities and ways to work for climate justice on a local and global scale. This action is youth led and co-hosted by YVA, Mycelium Youth Network, Planting Justice and others.

DONATIONS: Please help fund the Climate Strike Movement in the San Francisco Bay Area

https://www.gofundme.com/f/youth-vs-apocalypse-will-not-stop

ABOUT

Youth Vs. Apocalypse is a diverse group of young climate justice activists working together to lift the voices of youth, in particular, youth of color, and fight for a livable climate and an equitable, sustainable, and just world. We are all young people from ages 10-18 based in the Bay Area and we are supported by 350 Bay Area. We organize events and protests to get young people involved in climate justice action and to pressure politicians to make environmentally and socially conscience policy decisions.

Mycelium Youth Network prepares youth in the East Bay Area -- who are most vulnerable to and already feeling the effects of environmental racism -- for climate change. We use a merger of indigenous environmental traditions that emphasize youth environmental stewardship and relationship building alongside a rigorous STEAM curriculum that focuses on practical hands-on skills for climate resilience and mitigation that youth create and implement in their homes and local communities.

Planting Justice is a grassroots organization with a mission to empower people impacted by mass incarceration and other social inequities with the skills and resources to cultivate food sovereignty, economic justice, and community healing.

HELP ORGANIZE

Are you a young person interested in organizing a Youth Climate Strike at your school? Go to:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1D0As3q0i0KtQVFRVKoemgbex12oKvvmmGzGOTcj6DJ4/edit
For more event information: https://www.bayareaclimatestrike.net/

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 20th, 2019 12:00 PM
