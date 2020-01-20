From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Publish to Newswire Add an Event

Martin Luther King San Francisco Labor Council Breakfast Protested by Labor Video Project

Monday Jan 20th, 2020 1:51 PM Trade unionists and community activists protested at the Martin Luther King Day Breakfast on 1/20/20. They charged that the breakfast did not change the continuing gentrification and racism against Black workers in San Francisco.



Trade unionists and community members talked about the systemic racism and gentrification in San Francisco and the failure to confront it by the leadership of the San Francisco labor movement.



Delegates also talked about SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 opposing a $2.7 million appropriation from the City and County of San Francisco for refunding of over 300 classes that have been canceled by SF City College Mark Rocha and the CCSF Board of Trustees who are in favor of "downsizing" the community college.



Also former IBT VP and Joint Council 7 President Rome Aloice denied that IBT 350 member Daryl Washington had contacted him to get support to oppose his termination for reporting a hanging noose at SF Recology.



Additional media:



On Juneteenth, SF City Workers Demand Firing Of HR Director Micki Callahan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFL8je2RvJc



Stop The Attacks! SEIU 1021 Members Speak Out At CCSF Civil Service Commission On Retaliation & Discrimination

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pMZJlCt--t0&t=6s



Racism, Outsourcing, ​and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqNhPRQeHGk



Stop The Racist Terror Against African American Workers-Speakout At SF BOS Special Meeting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkoYXzKO_so&t=537s



SF SEIU 1021 Rank & File Leaders/Members Speak Out Against Racism At BOS Meeting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7XHt2wbvOD4&t=89s



Rocha Has To Go! AFT 2121 Members Protest Cutbacks & Union Busting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADzAOOx3zZM



ALEC, Lumina & The Downsizing & Corporatization of City College of San Francisco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GvPorcnRIs&feature=youtu.be



Stop The Cuts! Hundreds of CCSF Students & Faculty Protest 300 Class Cuts AT BOT Meet-SF & CA Demos Lead The Attack On Public Education

https://youtu.be/7ohpgRD_cOg



Are Community Colleges Meant Mainly to Crank Out Workers for Business? ALEC Lumina In CA

https://patch.com/california/lamesa/teachers-union-blasts

A Key (State) to Completion of Privatization

https://www.insidehighered.com/news/2017/08/04/california-embraces-completion-agenda-while-foundations-play-bigger-role



A Teachers Union Against Itself

Organized Labor and the Crisis at City College of San Francisco

https://monthlyreview.org/2017/04/01/a-teachers-union-against-itself/



Accreditation struggle at City College of San Francisco

https://newpol.org/accreditation-struggle-city-college-san-francisco-guest-blog-rick-baum/



Skyline College, SLO’s, the ACCJC and Accreditation:

The Privatization of California Community Colleges

http://www.upwa.info/documents/Privatization-wright.htm



Public Education, Privatization, Corruption And The Destruction Of Our Schools

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_eu5u70tTE



Capitalism, The Privatization & Destruction Of Community Colleges

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B39kEcNM_ZY&t=11s



Production of Labor Video Project

Protesters and activists protested the San Francisco Labor Council breakfast on 1/20/20 to demand an end to gentrification and racism in San Francisco.

CCSF Trustee Shannell Williams was looking for votes at the SFLC MLK breakfast. She has supported the massive cutbacks of classes at SF City College and supported union-busting chancellor Mark Rocha who wants to outsouce Elderly classes.

SF State Senator Scott Weiner who has supported gentrification and privatizers was at the SFLC MLK breakfast looking for support. He has worked for developers to evict tenants and also supports privatization of all public property including the Balboa Reservoir next to City College Ocean campus.

Former IBT VP and Joint Council President Rome Aloise who covered up a hanging noose incident at SF Recology and retaliation against IBT 350 member Daryl Washington greeted SF Mayor London Breed.

IBT 350 Recology worker Daryle Washington was terminated after reporting a hanging noose at SF Recology. He talked to former IBT VP Rome Aloice about the attack and tried to get he job back. Instead he was prevented from getting other Teamster jobs and never got his job back.