Martin Luther King San Francisco Labor Council Breakfast Protested
Trade unionists and community activists protested at the Martin Luther King Day Breakfast on 1/20/20. They charged that the breakfast did not change the continuing gentrification and racism against Black workers in San Francisco.
Trade Unionists, activists and community members in San Francisco protested at the San Francisco Labor Council Martin Luther King breakfast on January 20, 2020.
Trade unionists and community members talked about the systemic racism and gentrification in San Francisco and the failure to confront it by the leadership of the San Francisco labor movement.
Delegates also talked about SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 opposing a $2.7 million appropriation from the City and County of San Francisco for refunding of over 300 classes that have been canceled by SF City College Mark Rocha and the CCSF Board of Trustees who are in favor of "downsizing" the community college.
Also former IBT VP and Joint Council 7 President Rome Aloice denied that IBT 350 member Daryl Washington had contacted him to get support to oppose his termination for reporting a hanging noose at SF Recology.
§Protesters in Front of the SF Marriott Hotel On MLK Day
Protesters and activists protested the San Francisco Labor Council breakfast on 1/20/20 to demand an end to gentrification and racism in San Francisco.
CCSF Trustee Shannell Williams was looking for votes at the SFLC MLK breakfast. She has supported the massive cutbacks of classes at SF City College and supported union-busting chancellor Mark Rocha who wants to outsouce Elderly classes.
SF State Senator Scott Weiner who has supported gentrification and privatizers was at the SFLC MLK breakfast looking for support. He has worked for developers to evict tenants and also supports privatization of all public property including the Balboa Reservoir next to City College Ocean campus.
Former IBT VP and Joint Council President Rome Aloise who covered up a hanging noose incident at SF Recology and retaliation against IBT 350 member Daryl Washington greeted SF Mayor London Breed.
IBT 350 Recology worker Daryle Washington was terminated after reporting a hanging noose at SF Recology. He talked to former IBT VP Rome Aloice about the attack and tried to get he job back. Instead he was prevented from getting other Teamster jobs and never got his job back.
