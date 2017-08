After a fascist mob attacked a small group of UVA student counter-protesters the night before, the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly on August 12 when nazi enthusiast James Alex Fields of Ohio deliberately sped his car into a crowd of antifa, killing thirty-two year old anti-racism activist and Charlottesville native Heather Heyer. Nineteen others were injured in the attack, some critically. Separately, other anti-fascists were physically assaulted in the vicinity. Within hours, solidarity demonstrations and vigils sprang up across the country. In Northern California, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Cruz, Monterery, and other cities gathered to show support for the anti-fascist resistance in Charlottesville.Community joined together and marched to stand against fascism and white supremacyOn August 13, fifty to seventy five people demonstrated in front of the Santa Cruz Post office showing their opposition to the KKK.That night, a candlelight vigil was held in Union Square. The following day, approximately 200 hundred people gathered at the corner of 24th and Mission. Hours later hundreds gathered at City Hall to discuss ways to prevent other such outrages from happening here.Hundreds of protesters marched and shut down I-580 that night. The following afternoon, a rally was held in Latham Square. From Oakland to Charlottesville: Love & Solidarity (8/12) | Say No to Hate in the Bay: Solidarity with Charlottesville (8/13) | Warning: Oakland's Stork Club to Host The Mentors' Anti-Antifa Rape Rock Tour (Sept 5) |