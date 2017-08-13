Solidarity Vigil to Stand with Charlottesville



Join STAND SJ, SURJ, RISE UP FOR JUSTICE and Women's March San Jose in a peaceful rally to unite against racism and white supremacy. We stand in love and solidarity with the people of Charlottesville and with all who seek an end to racial injustice. Come to listen, to speak out and commit to action



We will meet at the plaza in front of San Jose City Hall from 7:00 - 9:00 PM.



Downtown San Jose: San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose 95112



