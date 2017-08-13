top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: Candlelight Vigil in Solidarity with Charlottesville
Date Sunday August 13
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose 95112
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March San Jose & others
Solidarity Vigil to Stand with Charlottesville

Join STAND SJ, SURJ, RISE UP FOR JUSTICE and Women's March San Jose in a peaceful rally to unite against racism and white supremacy. We stand in love and solidarity with the people of Charlottesville and with all who seek an end to racial injustice. Come to listen, to speak out and commit to action

We will meet at the plaza in front of San Jose City Hall from 7:00 - 9:00 PM.

Downtown San Jose: San Jose City Hall, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose 95112
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/5826118554...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Aug 13th, 2017 2:34 PM
Add Your Comments
