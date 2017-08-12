From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Police State and Prisons
View other events for the week of 8/12/2017
|
Oakland Emergency Demo: Charlottesville, We Got Your Back
|
Date
|
Saturday August 12
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
10:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
14th and Broadway
Oakland
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Bay Area United Against White Supremacy
|
Be there!
Added to the calendar on Saturday Aug 12th, 2017 2:47 PM
August 12, 7pm
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.