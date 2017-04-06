top
$16.00 donated in past month
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Shut Down the Alt-Right Rally in Berkeley on April 15th
Thu Apr 6 2017
Shut Down the Alt-Right Rally on April 15
Thu Apr 6 2017
Berkeley Defend the Bay Bloc Party and Cookout Against the Alt-Right
Shut Down the Alt-Right Rally in Berkeley on April 15th
Bay Area Committee Against Fascism asks: On April 15th, where will the Left be? A repulsive spring medley of Trump supporters, white supremacists, fascists and racists are planning yet another rally in downtown Berkeley.

Where will the hundreds of thousands be that came out to protest Trump, block freeways and shutdown police stations for Black lives, took the streets for the Women's March, shutdown the Port of Oakland during Occupy, and who blockaded airports against the Muslim Ban? Will the Left mobilize, or will the Left continue to sit by as neo-Nazis and the Alt-Right openly organize in our back yard?

The threat of far-Right and Alt-Right violence isn't fun and it isn't pretty. It isn't happening "somewhere else" and it isn't found inside empty buildings that we march outside of and chant slogans at. It's real, it's in our face, and it's power is growing all around us. It's found inside universities and upscale fraternities, on podcasts and internet message boards, at Trump rallies and marches, and in the dead of night, attacking places of worship, community centers, schools — and living human beings.

We need mass action to defeat them as a community. These fascists are coming to our backyard in an attempt to scare us off the streets and they hope to build on this success. What we do, or do not do, on Saturday, April 15 will have ramifications across the country. Occupy MLK Park at 10 am. The fascist rally is set to begin at 12 noon.

Why the Bay Area Must Shut Down the Alt-Right Rally on April 15th | imc_calendar.gifDefend the Bay Bloc Party and Cookout Against the "Alt-Right" | Alt Right “Free Speech Rally” in Berkeley on April 15th

See Also: Shut Down Alt-Right Pro-Trump March in Berkeley March 4th! | Liberal Hypocrisy: Berkeley Clashes Should Serve As Warning | imc_photo.gifBerkeley: Violent Trump Supporters Are Merging with the Alt-Right | imc_photo.gifNazi Flyers Posted in Downtown Santa Cruz

Related Feature: Berkeley Chased Milo Out of Town, Shining National Spotlight on "Alt-Right" Hero
feed Latest features from all sections of the site:
04/06/17 Berkeley Defend the Bay Bloc Party and Cookout Against the Alt-Right Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights04/05/17 Trial Set for April 12 for Dejuan Hall, Victim of Vallejo Police Brutality Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin04/05/17 March Against Police Terror in the Sanctuary City of San Francisco on April 7 Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Americas | Immigrant Rights04/04/17 Clashes Erupt During Land Day Demonstrations, Israelis Injure Dozens of Palestinians Front Page | International | Palestine04/03/17 California Dungeness Crab Fishery Catches Record Number of Whales Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/27/17 After Being Arrested by Miguel Masso, Hollister Man Feels He Barely Escaped with His Life Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | South Bay | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/27/17 First They Came for the Homeless Calls Attention to the Plight of the Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay03/20/17 YARR Training Attracts Crowd of Santa Cruz Supporters for Rapid Response System Front Page | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia03/20/17 "Tech Stands Up" Rally Calls on Company Leaders to Speak Out for Diversity & Civil Rights Front Page | Labor & Workers | Peninsula | Government & Elections03/20/17 Threats to Native Bees Include Severe Habitat Loss and Escalating Pesticide Use Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S.03/20/17 Community Support Remains Strong as Yuvette Henderson Lawsuit Goes Forward Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice | Front Page
