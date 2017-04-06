|
Thu Apr 6 2017
Thu Apr 6 2017
Bay Area Committee Against Fascism asks: On April 15th, where will the Left be? A repulsive spring medley of Trump supporters, white supremacists, fascists and racists are planning yet another rally in downtown Berkeley.
Where will the hundreds of thousands be that came out to protest Trump, block freeways and shutdown police stations for Black lives, took the streets for the Women's March, shutdown the Port of Oakland during Occupy, and who blockaded airports against the Muslim Ban? Will the Left mobilize, or will the Left continue to sit by as neo-Nazis and the Alt-Right openly organize in our back yard?
The threat of far-Right and Alt-Right violence isn't fun and it isn't pretty. It isn't happening "somewhere else" and it isn't found inside empty buildings that we march outside of and chant slogans at. It's real, it's in our face, and it's power is growing all around us. It's found inside universities and upscale fraternities, on podcasts and internet message boards, at Trump rallies and marches, and in the dead of night, attacking places of worship, community centers, schools — and living human beings.
We need mass action to defeat them as a community. These fascists are coming to our backyard in an attempt to scare us off the streets and they hope to build on this success. What we do, or do not do, on Saturday, April 15 will have ramifications across the country. Occupy MLK Park at 10 am. The fascist rally is set to begin at 12 noon.
04/06/17 Berkeley Defend the Bay Bloc Party and Cookout Against the Alt-Right Front Page | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | Immigrant Rights
04/05/17 Trial Set for April 12 for Dejuan Hall, Victim of Vallejo Police Brutality Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | North Bay / Marin
04/05/17 March Against Police Terror in the Sanctuary City of San Francisco on April 7 Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | San Francisco | Americas | Immigrant Rights
04/04/17 Clashes Erupt During Land Day Demonstrations, Israelis Injure Dozens of Palestinians Front Page | International | Palestine
04/03/17 California Dungeness Crab Fishery Catches Record Number of Whales Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia
03/27/17 After Being Arrested by Miguel Masso, Hollister Man Feels He Barely Escaped with His Life Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | South Bay | East Bay | California | Santa Cruz Indymedia
03/27/17 First They Came for the Homeless Calls Attention to the Plight of the Homeless Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay
03/20/17 YARR Training Attracts Crowd of Santa Cruz Supporters for Rapid Response System Front Page | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia
03/20/17 "Tech Stands Up" Rally Calls on Company Leaders to Speak Out for Diversity & Civil Rights Front Page | Labor & Workers | Peninsula | Government & Elections
03/20/17 Threats to Native Bees Include Severe Habitat Loss and Escalating Pesticide Use Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California | U.S.
03/20/17 Community Support Remains Strong as Yuvette Henderson Lawsuit Goes Forward Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | East Bay
Empty the Tanks at Six Flags in Vallejo Friday Apr 7th 8:27 AM
Oakland Sin Fronteras: May 1 International Workers' Day March and General Strike Thursday Apr 6th 3:57 PM
Alameda landlord Don Lindsey has a restricted brokers real estate license Thursday Apr 6th 6:29 AM
Rent control and just cause eviction protections to take effect in Mountain View Wednesday Apr 5th 7:27 PM
Community Group Alleges Civil Rights Violations by the City and Port of Oakland in Complaint to Federal Government Wednesday Apr 5th 4:36 PM
Why the Bay Area Must Shut Down the Alt-Right Rally on April 15th (1 comment) Wednesday Apr 5th 3:31 AM
Alt Right “Free Speech Rally” in Berkeley on April 15th Tuesday Apr 4th 11:03 PM
Trial for Dejuan Hall, Vallejo Police Brutality Victim Tuesday Apr 4th 7:45 PM
Dejuan Hall Pre-trial Conference Tuesday Apr 4th 6:37 PM
After 40 deaths in 2 recent fires Oakland Mayor expands Fire Prevention Bureau Monday Apr 3rd 3:57 AM
KPFA Pacifica WorkWeek Looks At NNU Single Pay Campaign And CWA West AT&T Contract Fight Friday Mar 31st 2:37 PM
Korean Labor And The Impeachment & BAAQMD Retaliation And Document Destruction Monday Mar 20th 5:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson supports $6.2 billion in budget cuts to HUD (1 comment) Friday Mar 17th 3:52 AM
In condemned remarks, HUD Secretary Ben Carson calls slaves "immigrants" Monday Mar 6th 9:07 PM
HUD Secretary Ben Carson leads subsidized renters & union employees into uncertain future Friday Mar 3rd 1:57 AM
Milo Yiannopoulos' false narratives and liberals cherry picking the left. Sunday Feb 5th 7:14 AM
Should someone 5150 Trump for being a threat to himself and everyone else? (1 comment) Saturday Jan 14th 8:19 PM
Mumia Wins Federal Court Victory On Hep-C Treatment! Thursday Jan 5th 8:22 PM
Trump accuses millions of voting illegally this past election (2 comments) Monday Nov 28th 6:15 PM
As Protests Gain Momentum In Bay Area, Trump Campaign Is Scrubbing His Website Thursday Nov 10th 9:29 PM
Media Gas Attack on Syria Tuesday Apr 4th 2:28 PM
London Gladio B Op & SF's Frankenstein Mayor (1 comment) Tuesday Mar 28th 2:58 PM
NATO target lawyer Lynne Stewart, RIP...3-21-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Mar 21st 2:59 PM
Vault 7 Hastings Postmortem...3-14-17 Mouse Repost (1 comment) Tuesday Mar 14th 2:56 PM
Saving Mena Bridge...3-7-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Mar 7th 2:24 PM
Suicided to death...Dr. Kelly...oil war press...2-28-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 28th 3:59 PM
State Secrets Sibel v. Jan; Rape case gauntlet thrown...2-21-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 21st 3:32 PM
Death Squads R US...Flynn 2012 DIA Intel...2-14-17 Mouse Report (1 comment) Tuesday Feb 14th 3:25 PM
SEIU 1021 OPD Steward union steward Belinda Calvin-Adlao Blew The Whistle On Oakland Cops Saturday Feb 11th 8:39 AM
DeVos, Ed Privatization, Vouchers, Charters, Union Busting & the Church With Kathy Carroll Wednesday Feb 8th 8:03 PM
