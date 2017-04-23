|
More
$37.12 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sun Apr 23 2017 (Updated 04/24/17)Cops and Klan, Hand in Hand: April 15 in Berkeley
Sun Apr 23 2017 (Updated 04/24/17)How Berkeley Cops Helped Alt-Right Trolls with No Permit Stage Their Rally
Since April 15, the Alt-Right has been declaring a victory over antifascists in Berkeley, where a mix of Trump supporters, militia members, far-Right bikers, and neo-Nazis gave fascist salutes, held anti-Semitic signs, carried Alt-Right flags, and listened to white nationalist speakers, including one who writes for AltRight.com, the website run by Richard Spencer.
But the leader of the rally, Richard Black, a part of the Alt-Right himself, paints a much different picture. According to a post by Black on the "Free Speech Rally" event page, Black claims that without the coordinated help of the Berkeley Police Department, who worked with Alt-Right organizers, antifascists would have overrun and shut down the rally before it even began.
As Black outlines in his reflection of April 15, Berkeley police worked with the Alt-Right to develop a strategy that both disarmed antifascists and allowed those on the Right to stay armed. Meanwhile, Berkeley police would in turn enforce a permit for the racist rally even though none existed. Furthermore, police also planned to hold back antifascists in order to allow the Alt-Right the ability to evacuate the park once their rally was completed.
Read More with Photos
Related Features: Black Bloc Defends Berkeley Against Invasion of Trump Fascists | Shut Down the Alt-Right Rally on April 15 | Berkeley Chased Milo Out of Town, Shining National Spotlight on "Alt-Right" Hero
06/05/17 “Oil Money Out, People Power In” March and Rally in Sacramento Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Central Valley | California | Government & Elections06/04/17 Once A Snitch, Always a Snitch: Andrew Clark Darst Ironically Protests His Lack of Privacy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | U.S.06/01/17 Palestinian Hunger Strike Officially Suspended After Reaching An Agreement Front Page | Police State and Prisons | International | Palestine05/30/17 Artists Project Call for Trump Impeachment at Coliseum, Get Handcuffed by Security Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Arts + Action | East Bay | Government & Elections05/25/17 Prisoners Protest Inhumane Conditions in Segregation Units with Hunger Strike Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Central Valley | California05/22/17 Effort Underway to Stop Neo-Nazi Band The Highway Murderers from Performing in San José Front Page | Racial Justice | Arts + Action | South Bay | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/22/17 Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart Collaborates with ICE, Refuses to Change Policy Front Page | Police State and Prisons | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Santa Cruz Indymedia05/20/17 Report Details Racial Bias in California’s Traffic Court System, Bills Address Disparities Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Central Valley | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Government & Elections05/17/17 Section 8 Vouchers Help The Poor — But Only If Housing Is Available Front Page | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Womyn | U.S. | Government & Elections05/16/17 As Oakland Holds Public Budget Forums Throughout May, Pressure Grows to Cut Police Funding Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Health, Housing, and Public Services | East Bay | Government & Elections05/15/17 Young Natives Traveling, Sharing & Seeking Funds for the Resistance as Camps Begin to Grow Front Page | Police State and Prisons | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | East Bay | California | U.S.Related Categories: California | East Bay | U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Front Page
Folsom Hunger Strike: Solidarity Rally Reportback Friday Jun 9th 3:33 PM
Group Files Lawsuit Against DWR Over Oroville Dam Asbestos Records Thursday Jun 8th 12:30 PM
Jerry Brown poses as 'climate leader' while he promotes fracking, Delta Tunnels Saturday Jun 3rd 1:54 PM
The Epic Battle Between Big Oil & the People of California - Photo Essay Friday Jun 2nd 5:34 PM
Nuclear Shutdown News May 2017 Sunday May 28th 4:10 PM
From Memorial Day to Juneteenth ~ Honoring US Colored Troops in the Civil War (1 comment) Sunday May 28th 7:18 AM
Hunger Strike Begins at Old Folsom State Prison (1 comment) Thursday May 25th 11:13 PM
Hunger Strike Set to Begin May 25 at Folsom State Prison Monday May 22nd 11:58 PM
Arrest UC Pres. Napolitano! UC Workers/Students Protest Corruption, Privatization & Fees (1 comment) Wednesday May 17th 6:46 PM
Commemorate revolutionary resistance and Judi Bari Day Wednesday May 17th 1:08 PMMore Local News...
[ × close ]
Trump’s NAFTA Renegotiation & Labor And National City Teacher’s Union Defends Families Thursday Jun 8th 9:27 AM
California’s Attorney General Asks EPA to Ban Brain-Harming Pesticide Wednesday Jun 7th 10:43 AM
Trump Resurrects Controversial Fracking Project Monday May 8th 9:47 PM
San Diego "strike force" still heading to Korea Wednesday Apr 26th 8:01 PM
San Diego warships leading charge against North Korea Saturday Apr 15th 4:26 PM
Lawsuit Targets Trump's Border Wall, Enforcement Program Wednesday Apr 12th 2:13 PM
Governor Brown’s “Resistance” Fails to Protect California Communities Saturday Apr 8th 5:09 PM
Nuke Shutdown News March 2017 Saturday Apr 1st 4:25 PM
San Quintín Farmworkers Take Demands to Mexico City Monday Mar 27th 2:14 PM
Jornaleros de San Quintín llevan demandas a la Ciudad de México Monday Mar 27th 2:10 PMMore Global News...
[ × close ]
Black Agriculture is helping expand California Apps for Ag to Underserved Communities Saturday May 27th 7:48 AM
African New Year's Day ~ Sacred Summer Solstice Celebration Tuesday May 23rd 2:04 PM
Sen Fenistein Supported by Health Insurers; Opposes Medicare for All Tuesday May 2nd 8:38 PM
California won its first major battle over `sanctuary cities' Wednesday Apr 26th 5:42 PM
California bill to eliminate bail system clears first hurdle (1 comment) Thursday Apr 6th 11:10 AM
Californians Against Fracking Responds to EPA’s Methane Regulation Announcement Friday Mar 17th 6:01 PM
California Announces Revised Proposed Rules on Agricultural Pesticide Use Near Schools Thursday Mar 16th 10:11 AM
2017 Black Minds Matter ~ the question is to whom... and why... Thursday Mar 9th 8:59 PM
Chilao School offers free space for Arts, Culture and Environmental Workshops Wednesday Mar 1st 9:14 AM
Art of War : Executive Order Saturday Feb 18th 11:06 PMOpen Newswire...
[ × close ]