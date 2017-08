After a fascist mob attacked a small groups of UVA student counter-protesters the night before, the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly on August 12 when nazi enthusiast James Alex Fields of Ohio deliberately sped his car into a crowd of antifa , killing thirty-two year old anti-racism activist and Charlottesville native Heather Heyer. Nineteen others were injured in the attack, some critically. Separately, other anti-fascists were physically assaulted in the vicinity. Within hours, solidarity demonstrations and vigils sprang up across the country. In Oakland, hundreds of protesters shut down I-580 that night. The following afternoon, a rally was held in Latham Square. Full audio of the rally below.