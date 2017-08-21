|
More
$16.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights | Racial Justice
Say No to Hate in the Bay: Oakland Solidarity with Charlottesville (audio and photos)
After a fascist mob attacked a small groups of UVA student counter-protesters the night before, the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly on August 12 when nazi enthusiast James Alex Fields of Ohio deliberately sped his car into a crowd of antifa, killing thirty-two year old anti-racism activist and Charlottesville native Heather Heyer. Nineteen others were injured in the attack, some critically. Separately, other anti-fascists were physically assaulted in the vicinity. Within hours, solidarity demonstrations and vigils sprang up across the country. In Oakland, hundreds of protesters shut down I-580 that night. The following afternoon, a rally was held in Latham Square. Full audio of the rally below.
original image (3200x367)
[Photo: Panorama of Cat Brooks addressing crowd from the bed of sound truck.]
Video clips from the "Say No to Hate in the Bay" rally:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/15/18801550.php
For more Indybay coverage of Northern California solidarity actions:
§Full audio of the "Say No to Hate in the Bay" rally
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (23.0mb)
(audio 1:06:57)
Anti Police-Terror Project
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
project:peace
http://www.projectpeaceeastbay.org/Ben-McBride
Idriss Stelley Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Idriss-Stelley-Foundation/462823037158688
National Lawyers Guild SF
http://www.nlgsf.org
Community Ready Corps
http://www.crc4sd.org
Anti Police-Terror Project
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
BAMN
http://www.bamn.com
Anti-Fascists Shut Down Nazi Rally at California State Capitol
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/06/29/18788329.php
original image (1600x1200)
SuRu Clothing
1624 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
https://www.suruclothing.com
SuRu Clothing
https://www.suruclothing.com