Indybay Feature
Say No to Hate in the Bay: Oakland Solidarity with Charlottesville (audio and photos)
by Dave Id
Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
After a fascist mob attacked a small groups of UVA student counter-protesters the night before, the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned deadly on August 12 when nazi enthusiast James Alex Fields of Ohio deliberately sped his car into a crowd of antifa, killing thirty-two year old anti-racism activist and Charlottesville native Heather Heyer. Nineteen others were injured in the attack, some critically. Separately, other anti-fascists were physically assaulted in the vicinity. Within hours, solidarity demonstrations and vigils sprang up across the country. In Oakland, hundreds of protesters shut down I-580 that night. The following afternoon, a rally was held in Latham Square. Full audio of the rally below.
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_001.jpg
original image (3200x367)
[Photo: Panorama of Cat Brooks addressing crowd from the bed of sound truck.]


Video clips from the "Say No to Hate in the Bay" rally:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/15/18801550.php

For more Indybay coverage of Northern California solidarity actions:
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Full audio of the "Say No to Hate in the Bay" rally
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (23.0mb)
(audio 1:06:57)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Cat Brooks interview with corporate media prior to rally in Latham Square
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_002.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Anti Police-Terror Project
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Pastor Ben McBride speaks about telling the truth about America and keeping community safe
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_003.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
project:peace
http://www.projectpeaceeastbay.org/Ben-McBride
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Jeremy Miller says police killings of people of color emboldens white power neo-nazis
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_004.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Idriss Stelley Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Idriss-Stelley-Foundation/462823037158688
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Carey Lamprecht recounts a story of doing NLG support work at a nazi rally in Kentucky
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_005.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
National Lawyers Guild SF
http://www.nlgsf.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Fuck White Supremacy
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_006.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Poet Gina Madrid reminds everyone that this land was stolen, nazis can't claim it "back"
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_007.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Tur-Ha Ak speaks of the two modes of state oppression: smooth & sooth, smash & grab
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_008.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
Community Ready Corps
http://www.crc4sd.org

Anti Police-Terror Project
http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Tania Kappner advocates for Yvette Felarca, facing charges for opposing Sacramento Nazis
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_009.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
BAMN
http://www.bamn.com
Anti-Fascists Shut Down Nazi Rally at California State Capitol
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2016/06/29/18788329.php

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Nancy Kadto speaks of Japanese internment camps and government scapegoating immigrants
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_010.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Speaks of the self-knowledge and righteousness of a Black Muslim man, investing in family
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_011.jpg
original image (1600x1200)
SuRu Clothing
1624 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
https://www.suruclothing.com
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Trump has ripped the mask off of America's nazi history, we need to proactively fight
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_012.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
SuRu Clothing
https://www.suruclothing.com
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Unmarked vehicle rolls slowly past the rally down Broadway
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_013.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Valeria says change has to happen everywhere, every single day
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_014.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
§Kyle McCoy about Cephus Johnson confronting BART board for increasing size of police force
by Dave Id Monday Aug 21st, 2017 10:38 PM
sm_charlottesville-oaklandsolidarity_20170813_015.jpg
original image (1600x1067)
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/08/...
Add Your Comments
